Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FACT FOCUS: NYC crime is not worst ever, despite claims

Apr 18, 2023, 10:21 AM

FILE- New York Police Officers with the Transit Bureau Anti Terrorism Unit board a train at the Can...

FILE- New York Police Officers with the Transit Bureau Anti Terrorism Unit board a train at the Canal St. Q station, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. False claims that New York City is experiencing a crime wave -- especially in Manhattan where Trump faces criminal charges - are spreading on social media following a congressional hearing on violence in the city on Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Following Monday’s congressional hearing on violent crime in New York City, claims spread across social media that the bad old days are back in the nation’s largest city.

Conservatives and other users widely shared a video clip of New York City Councilman Robert Holden, who testified at the special hearing in Manhattan that he’s “never seen the lawlessness” he’s seen today in his lifetime.

“DEMOCRAT city councilman Robert Holden has lived in New York City for 71 years,” Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee that held the hearing tweeted, along with a clip of the Queens lawmaker’s testimony. “He’s never seen crime this bad.”

But experts and city officials say crime across the five boroughs is nowhere near the levels seen in the 1990s, and while there was a rise in 2022, those figures are already trending down this year.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Crime in New York City is the worst it’s ever been, especially in the borough of Manhattan where Trump faces criminal charges.

THE FACTS: While it’s true that major crimes in New York City rose last year compared to 2021, criminal justice experts say crime levels were significantly higher three decades ago, and that the current levels are more comparable to where New York was a decade ago, when people frequently lauded it as America’s safest big city.

The New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, meanwhile, argue the recent surge is already receding. Through the first quarter of 2023, major crimes are down overall compared to the same period last year.

Nevertheless, the notion of a crime wave washing over the Big Apple has been a steady refrain on social media since Bragg’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts related to hush money payments during his winning 2016 campaign.

Trump and other Republicans have blamed the purported crime wave on Bragg, a progressive Democrat.

“Soft on crime policies are going to ruin this great city and that’s why we’re here today,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, during Monday’s hearing, which was held near Bragg’s office.

Nearly four months into the new year, the concerns partly bear out: felony assaults are up about 8% and auto thefts are up around 11% compared to the same period last year, according to NYPD crime data through April 16.

But the other five so-called major crimes are all down. Murders have declined more than 6%, rapes nearly 8%, robberies nearly 3%, burglaries about 8% and grand larcenies nearly 2%.

“The decline since suggests that crime is hardly skyrocketing,” Jeffrey Fagan, a professor at Columbia Law School who specializes in crime and policing, wrote in an email. “In fact, the pattern suggests quite the opposite.”

The apparent dips come after total major crimes spiked 22% last year, from 103,388 incidents in 2021 to 126,537 in 2022.

That rise was driven by increases in six of the seven categories: rapes, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larcenies and car thefts, according to NYPD data. The lone exception was murders, which dropped 11%, from 488 in 2021 to 438 last year.

A spokesperson for the NYPD declined to comment, instead referring to a statement released earlier this month by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“While we are encouraged that five of the seven index crime categories decreased in the first quarter, felony assaults and grand larceny autos remain persistent issues,” she said. “The NYPD will continue to address these conditions while also remaining focused on further driving down violence.”

Bragg, in a statement posted on Twitter, noted last year’s rise in crime began before he even took office last January as the borough’s first Black district attorney.

“Virtually every major crime category is lower in Manhattan now than it was last year,” he wrote.

Christopher Herrmann, professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former NYPD crime analyst, agreed with the assessment, adding that crime levels in Bragg’s jurisdiction are also “nowhere close to the high-crime times of the 1990s.”

Major crimes are, overall, down 72% from 1993 in Manhattan, according to his analysis of borough-level crime data. The 438 murders recorded citywide last year, moreover, are vastly less than the 2,262 recorded in 1990, NYPD’s April 16 report shows.

What’s more, the citywide violent crime rate — the number of reported crimes divided by the city’s population — has remained relatively flat over the past decade, said Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director of the Rockefeller Institute of Government’s Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium in Albany, New York.

The rate has hovered between 400 to 500 violent crimes per 100,000 residents going back to at least 2011, according to her analysis of NYPD historical crime data.

“One cannot make the claim that crime is surging based on one outlier year,” Schildkraut wrote in an email, referring to last year, when the rate rose to nearly 540 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.

A spokesperson for Holden, the city councilor, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

But a number of social media users — and at least one expert who testified Monday — noted that New York City’s crime levels pale in comparison to those in the home states of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.

Indeed in Rep. Jordan’s native Ohio, rates for all seven major crimes are higher than those in New York City, according to Jim Kessler, vice president for policy at Third Way, a center-left think tank in D.C., which analyzed crime data from the NYPD and Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“In nearly all crime categories and in all of the states, New York City — with its population of 8.5 million sitting on a land mass of just 302 square miles — is safer,” he said during Monday’s congressional hearing. “And ironically, Manhattan has a lower crime rate than the rest of New York City.”

___ This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

United States News

Associated Press

Maine highway shooting injures 2; residents told to shelter

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police urged residents to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon while authorities searched for a person following gunfire on Interstate 295 that injured at least two people, one seriously. One person was in custody, but police searched for a second person who may have fled into the woods near the […]

10 hours ago

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announces charges against Andrew Lester, Monday, ...

Associated Press

Ralph Yarl’s mom: ‘Buckets of tear,’ but he’s coping well

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying “buckets of tears” as he comes to grips with what happened to him. “Ralph is doing considerably well,” Cleo […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee voted Tuesday to kill funding for the largest land conservation project in Wisconsin history, a move that came following concerns about the $15 million purchase of 56,000 acres of forest land that would have been open to both logging and recreational use. Republican lawmakers objected […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge rules University of Michigan grad strike unfair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a graduate student instructor strike at the University of Michigan amounts to an unfair labor practice. David Peltz, an administrative law judge for the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, issued the decision Friday, the Detroit News reported Monday. Peltz ruled that the graduate […]

10 hours ago

Chelsea Peretti appears at the premiere of "Sing 2" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021, left, David Du...

Associated Press

Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

NEW YORK (AP) — Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced Tuesday, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor. Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in the Mi...

Associated Press

Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says in a new court filing that there’s no point in serving an arrest warrant on a white woman in the 1955 kidnapping that led to the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till because last year a grand jury decided not to indict the woman. Till’s kidnapping and […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

FACT FOCUS: NYC crime is not worst ever, despite claims