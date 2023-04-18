Close
Gunfire on Maine interstate injures 2; person in custody

Apr 18, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Gunfire erupted Tuesday on a heavily traveled interstate highway north of Maine’s largest city, injuring two people, one of them seriously, police said. One person was in custody.

Some police at the scene along Interstate 295 carried rifles or peered inside the trunk of a car that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield. Witnesses told reporters they saw one person in handcuffs.

The gunfire erupted along the highway in Yarmouth, a community of 9,000 about 12 miles north of Portland, which I-295 connects to the state capital, Augusta.

Two people were injured during the shooting, said Shannon Moss, a state police spokesperson.

Traffic backed up on the interstate as police halted traffic, and state, county and local police canvassed the area, Moss said. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.

Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place, but authorities later announced there was no threat to the public.

Lenora Felker, who works near the highway at Rosemont Market and Bakery, said she sensed something was afoot when people started streaming in, saying the highway was closed, followed by dozens of law enforcement officers who descended on the area.

Officers canvassed businesses asking if they had seen “anyone that was wet and muddy fleeing,” Felker said. But she knew all the customers and didn’t see anything “out of the ordinary,” she said.

___

Sharp reported from Portland. Associated Press writers Michael Casey and Steve LeBlanc in Boston contributed to this report.

