Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge rules University of Michigan grad strike unfair

Apr 18, 2023, 9:29 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a graduate student instructor strike at the University of Michigan amounts to an unfair labor practice.

David Peltz, an administrative law judge for the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules, issued the decision Friday, the Detroit News reported Monday.

Peltz ruled that the graduate students’ union breached its duty to bargain in good faith by violating the no-strike provision in its current contract and recommended all union representatives end the strike. Their current contract ends May 1.

His decision is a recommendation to the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, which is expected to issue a final ruling. The union plans to appeal Peltz’s ruling to the commission, said Amir Fleischmann, a political science doctoral candidate and a union officer.

More than 2,000 graduate students who teach at the school walked out March 29, seeking better pay and other benefits. The university filed unfair labor practice charges the same day.

The strike has forced the university to cancel some classes. University officials say the walk-out also could delay grading.

United States News

Associated Press

Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee voted Tuesday to kill funding for the largest land conservation project in Wisconsin history, a move that came following concerns about the $15 million purchase of 56,000 acres of forest land that would have been open to both logging and recreational use. Republican lawmakers objected […]

10 hours ago

Chelsea Peretti appears at the premiere of "Sing 2" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021, left, David Du...

Associated Press

Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

NEW YORK (AP) — Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced Tuesday, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor. Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in the Mi...

Associated Press

Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says in a new court filing that there’s no point in serving an arrest warrant on a white woman in the 1955 kidnapping that led to the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till because last year a grand jury decided not to indict the woman. Till’s kidnapping and […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, fr...

Associated Press

Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winter that wouldn’t quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday. The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn’t expected to last long, but it was enough to require winter storms. “A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, speaks at a news conference in Tal...

Associated Press

What to know about the Gillum corruption trial in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is on trial in federal court on charges of corruption and lying to the FBI, facing a potentially long prison sentence if convicted of multiple wire fraud counts and conspiracy. Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, came within less than a percentage point of […]

10 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, McCurtain County residents call for the resignation...

Associated Press

Oklahoma sheriff says recording of killing talk was illegal

A southeastern Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed. A statement on the were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News, does not address the recorded comments about killing journalists and hanging Black people, but calls […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Judge rules University of Michigan grad strike unfair