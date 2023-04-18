Men posing as gas company workers assault Peoria resident, steal truck

PHOENIX — Two men posing as gas company employees broke into a Peoria home, assaulted a resident and stole his pickup truck Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspects were wearing yellow reflective vests when they knocked on the door of a home near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road around 8:30 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said.

They forced their way inside, assaulted the resident and burglarized the home, police said.

They then drove off in the victim’s black 2006 Ford F-150 truck with Arizona license plate BYM1992.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

The suspects were described as white men of an unknown age with tattoos on their arms.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Peoria police tip line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

