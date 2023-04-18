ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition
Apr 18, 2023, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:03 am
(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 21-year-old man with a cognitive condition.
Dylan Valdivia was last seen near 15th and Peoria avenues and may have left as a passenger in a silver van, the Phoenix Police Department said.
He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused or lost and impair his judgment.
Valdivia is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He walks with a limp and wears prescription glasses.
He was wearing a dark V-neck T-shirt and carrying a backpack or shoulder bag when he went missing.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 (602-262-6151 after hours).
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.