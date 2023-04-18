Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Apr 18, 2023, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

Headshot of Dylan Valdivia, subject of Silver Alert in Phoenix...

Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 21-year-old man with a cognitive condition.

Dylan Valdivia was last seen near 15th and Peoria avenues and may have left as a passenger in a silver van, the Phoenix Police Department said.

He has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused or lost and impair his judgment.

Valdivia is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He walks with a limp and wears prescription glasses.

He was wearing a dark V-neck T-shirt and carrying a backpack or shoulder bag when he went missing.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 (602-262-6151 after hours).

