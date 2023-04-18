Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Following stroke, Lucinda Williams back with book and album

Apr 18, 2023, 7:44 AM

Lucinda Williams poses for a portrait on Friday, March 24, 2023 in New York to promote her book, “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You," out April 25. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Lucinda Williams is returning to the spotlight this spring with an autobiography, a new album and concert appearances around the world. Less than three years ago, there was real worry that her creative voice would be stilled.

In November 2020, the singer-songwriter suffered a stroke while getting ready to take a shower in her Nashville home. Her husband, Tom Overby, discovered her on the bathroom floor. Williams was rushed to the hospital.

Her recovery has been grueling and not yet complete.

“I’m doing really well,” she told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “I can walk again, I don’t have to use a cane or anything. I wasn’t sure about that for a while.”

She’s fragile and moves slowly. She’s unable to play the guitar, as continued weakness in her left side makes it too painful to grip the fret. It’s hard not to wonder if Williams, who turned 70 in January, is pushing things.

Talk to her, and her husband-manager, and it’s apparent how much she needs to be back, how they consider it part of her rehabilitation. Music was once a teenager’s escape from a troubled home life, and she’s not about to let go. The songs haven’t stopped flowing.

Retire? “No,” she said. “The thought would kind of flash through my head and I would think, I’m just not ready for that.”

Williams’ singing voice emerged unscathed from the stroke, as some critics noticed when she began performing again last summer. “Williams had an amazing stage presence, told wonderful stories about what she was singing and her voice was nothing short of magnificent,” Tom Joens wrote in American Blues Scene following a concert last September.

Her autobiography, “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” was written prior to her stroke, and marks her first time writing a book.

“It’s partly because so many of my songs tell stories, and people are always wanting to find out the stories behind the songs,” Williams said. “I feel like the book is almost my gift to fans.”

When Williams met and married Overby, there were followers who seriously wondered if it would hurt her songwriting, since her trail of failed relationships and fleeting crushes provided uncommon fodder. The idea sounded insulting, even sexist.

Yet seeing it all outlined in print is frankly breathtaking. Her taste in men — poets on a motorcycle, she describes it — didn’t lend itself to slow and steady relationships.

One can construct a bingo card of past boyfriends, or near boyfriends, and the memorable songs those personal stories inspired: “Lake Charles,” “Pineola,” “Joy,” “Passionate Kisses,” “Still I Long for Your Kiss,” “Right in Time,” “Those Three Days,” “Wakin’ Up,” “Real Live Bleeding Fingers and Broken Guitar Strings” and so on.

There’s some bold-face rock ‘n’ roll names, too. Readers will find out the songs that are about Ryan Adams and Paul Westerberg.

The meat of her story, however, is of surviving mental illness.

Williams’ mother was sexually molested as a young girl and spent years in and out of mental institutions. Williams’ father would say, “it’s not her fault, she’s not well.” The singer and two younger siblings grew up with a mother who was only half there.

Her father, poet Miller Williams, was an itinerant college professor constantly moving the family to different towns. He apologized to his daughter when he first heard the line about a young girl in a back seat, “little bit of dirt mixed with tears,” in the song “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” She hadn’t recognized she was writing about herself.

It wasn’t all bad; Williams said the parties her father’s literary friends had put rock ‘n’ rollers to shame.

An undergrad in one of her father’s classes moved into their home as a “guardian” when she was about 12. “I just tried to be as respectful as possible and ignore the questions turning over in my head,” she wrote. “But it wasn’t easy.”

That’s about when her own obsessive-compulsive disorder emerged. She began playing music, describing it as “the world I wanted to be in, a better world than the one I was in.”

Williams hopes that telling her story will mean something to people whose loved ones had mental health issues or who have their own.

“I was tired of tiptoeing around and walking on eggshells about mental health,” she said. “I wanted to talk about it more openly and not feel self-conscious talking about it.”

Williams was the classic late bloomer musically, told for years that she was too rock for country, too country for rock ‘n’ roll. She was 45 when her breakthrough and still bestselling album, “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” was released in 1998. She cycled through plenty of odd jobs — one of them, giving out sausage samples in a supermarket, is the straight line for a wicked comment in the book about all the men who thought they knew better what to do with her career.

Williams writes that she wanted to be like Bob Dylan or Neil Young, artists that can do pretty much what they want creatively. Not many women are given that opportunity.

“I’m starting to reach it,” she said. “If I haven’t reached it yet. I hope that I will reach it.”

Her upcoming album, “Stories From a Rock ‘n’ Roll Heart,” is in some ways a love letter to a musical life, fond reminiscences of old bands, great jukeboxes, the corner bar and two late rockers — Tom Petty and the Replacements’ Bob Stinson.

The songwriting was more difficult because Williams always worked out melodies on guitar. She had to accept help, in part from musician Jesse Malin. Her husband, who had generally stuck to the business side of music, is a co-writer on each song and road manager Travis Stephens on six of them.

“At first I was a little bit hesitant,” Williams said. “But then I saw Tom Waits and his wife had collaborated as songwriters. That made me feel more comfortable about it.”

The album also includes vocal contributions from Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa. The two hosted a dinner party that Williams and Overby attended on their second date in 2007.

“He has that Bruce sound that’s so unique and it’s on my record,” she said. “I’m still starstruck.”

United States News

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, carries a casket through the halls of the state Capitol with Rev. W...

Associated Press

Gun safety demonstrators carry caskets to Tennessee Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters calling for gun safety legislation were blocked from bringing caskets inside Tennessee’s Capitol on Monday, but a recently reinstated legislator escorted an infant-sized casket inside before he was barred from carrying it onto the House floor. Protesters led by Bishop William Barber II marched in Nashville, demanding that lawmakers pass […]

8 hours ago

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing...

Associated Press

Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of an Iowa high school teacher has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Willard Miller changed his plea to guilty Tuesday morning and admitted that he served as a lookout while Jeremy Goodale beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber, their Spanish teacher at […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. “The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14. “It survives only because of the courage […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Ripon, Wisconsin, have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year. Workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location Monday, WLUK-TV reported. The Ripon […]

8 hours ago

This image provided by Gardener’s Supply Company shows a man gardening in a Wheelchair Accessible...

Associated Press

Gardening is strenuous. How to go gentle on your body

Gardening is widely regarded as a moderate to strenuous form of exercise. All that bending, lifting, digging and hauling burns calories and builds muscle. But it can also strain backs and leave even the fittest among us aching the next day. And when we’re less fit, or have arthritis, a limited range of motion or […]

8 hours ago

Stock photo of senior man using laptop to illustrate story on elder fraud...

KTAR.com

Arizona near top of states with most elder fraud victims in 2022

When it comes to fraud schemes that target older citizens, few states were hit harder last year than Arizona, according to a new FBI report.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Following stroke, Lucinda Williams back with book and album