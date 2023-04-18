Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November

Apr 18, 2023, 7:19 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rep. Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

“The last two years have shown us once again that our constitutional republic is not self-sustaining,” Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday by Little, Brown and Company, which will publish her book November 14.

“It survives only because of the courage and honor of individual Americans. When history looks back on this time, each elected official will have to answer the questions: Did we do our duty? Were we faithful to our oath of office?” Cheney said.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had been a leading Republican voice for years. But she Congressional committee that looked into the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney has said she wants to ensure that Trump, who has announced his candidacy for 2024, will never be president again.

Once a dominant presence in Wyoming politics, she was defeated in the Republican primary last summer by Harriet Hageman, who had been endorsed by Trump.

United States News

Associated Press

Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town

RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Ripon, Wisconsin, have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year. Workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location Monday, WLUK-TV reported. The Ripon […]

7 hours ago

This image provided by Gardener’s Supply Company shows a man gardening in a Wheelchair Accessible...

Associated Press

Gardening is strenuous. How to go gentle on your body

Gardening is widely regarded as a moderate to strenuous form of exercise. All that bending, lifting, digging and hauling burns calories and builds muscle. But it can also strain backs and leave even the fittest among us aching the next day. And when we’re less fit, or have arthritis, a limited range of motion or […]

7 hours ago

Stock photo of senior man using laptop to illustrate story on elder fraud...

KTAR.com

Arizona near top of states with most elder fraud victims in 2022

When it comes to fraud schemes that target older citizens, few states were hit harder last year than Arizona, according to a new FBI report.

7 hours ago

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Destiny, in f...

Associated Press

For Palestinians, holiest Ramadan night starts at checkpoint

QALANDIYA CHECKPOINT, West Bank (AP) — For many Palestinians, the journey to one of Islam’s most sacred sites on the holiest night of Ramadan begins in a dust-choked, garbage-strewn maelstrom. Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers from across the occupied West Bank on Monday crammed through a military checkpoint leading to Jerusalem to pray at […]

1 day ago

A customer holds the door for a family arriving at Leavitt's Country Bakery, Thursday, April 13, 20...

Associated Press

Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Bakery owner Sean Young was thrilled when high school art students covered the big blank wall over his doorway last spring with a painting of the sun shining over a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry donuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries. The display got […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Rat ambassadors try to counter bad press amid NYC’s rat war

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As an ambassador for rats, it’s never easy to win over the public. There’s that hairless tail after all. But Runa at the San Diego Zoo is doing her best to counter the bad press. She is one of a handful of such so-called ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Liz Cheney memoir ‘Oath and Honor’ coming in November