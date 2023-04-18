Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town

Apr 18, 2023, 5:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RIPON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Ripon, Wisconsin, have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year.

Workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location Monday, WLUK-TV reported.

The Ripon Chamber of Commerce owns the building. The chamber’s executive director, Mandy Kimes, told the television station the new location will increase visibility and access as visitors arrive in the state for the GOP national convention in Milwaukee next summer. Ripon is about 85 miles (136 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

“We really want to keep the Little White Schoolhouse as unaltered as possible,” Kimes said. “And so having this other location … we’re going to be able to turn that into a visitors center where people can come in, have an experience, learn what they’re about to see and really enjoy it.”

The building has been moved six times in its history. Monday’s move was the first since 1951.

Timothy Bachleitner, chairman of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, said he’s disappointed with the move.

“This national treasure has now been moved right in the midst of an Ace Hardware, a vape/smoke shop instead of being able to stroll one block away and see the buildings where the men who founded the party have their names adorned on them,” he said.

The Wisconsin Historical Society sent a letter to local, state and national officials March 20 warning that the National Historic Landmark and National Register of Historic Places would remove the schoolhouse from landmark status if it was moved.

According to the Ripon Historical Society, the schoolhouse was built in 1853. The following year, several men who opposed slavery met there and created the Republican Party. The building was later remodeled into a private home. Former Wisconsin Gov. George Beck once lived in it.

United States News

This image provided by Gardener’s Supply Company shows a man gardening in a Wheelchair Accessible...

Associated Press

Gardening is strenuous. How to go gentle on your body

Gardening is widely regarded as a moderate to strenuous form of exercise. All that bending, lifting, digging and hauling burns calories and builds muscle. But it can also strain backs and leave even the fittest among us aching the next day. And when we’re less fit, or have arthritis, a limited range of motion or […]

6 hours ago

Stock photo of senior man using laptop to illustrate story on elder fraud...

KTAR.com

Arizona near top of states with most elder fraud victims in 2022

When it comes to fraud schemes that target older citizens, few states were hit harder last year than Arizona, according to a new FBI report.

6 hours ago

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Destiny, in f...

Associated Press

For Palestinians, holiest Ramadan night starts at checkpoint

QALANDIYA CHECKPOINT, West Bank (AP) — For many Palestinians, the journey to one of Islam’s most sacred sites on the holiest night of Ramadan begins in a dust-choked, garbage-strewn maelstrom. Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers from across the occupied West Bank on Monday crammed through a military checkpoint leading to Jerusalem to pray at […]

1 day ago

A customer holds the door for a family arriving at Leavitt's Country Bakery, Thursday, April 13, 20...

Associated Press

Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Bakery owner Sean Young was thrilled when high school art students covered the big blank wall over his doorway last spring with a painting of the sun shining over a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry donuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries. The display got […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Rat ambassadors try to counter bad press amid NYC’s rat war

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As an ambassador for rats, it’s never easy to win over the public. There’s that hairless tail after all. But Runa at the San Diego Zoo is doing her best to counter the bad press. She is one of a handful of such so-called ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats […]

1 day ago

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a p...

Associated Press

Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel Tuesday, more than two months after a fiery train derailment including hazardous materials rocked the village of East Palestine. Alan Shaw has a lawsuit from Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost over costs for the toxic chemical spill […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town