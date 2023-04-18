Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man who killed Washington police officer gets life sentence

Apr 17, 2023, 7:18 PM

FILE - Law enforcement officers salute the casket of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha at a memorial...

FILE - Law enforcement officers salute the casket of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha at a memorial service at Angel of the Winds Arena on April 4, 2022, in downtown Everett, Wash. The man who fatally shot Rocha was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2023, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The man who fatally shot a police officer in Everett, Washington, last year was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Richard Rotter, 51, apologized during his sentencing for killing officer Dan Rocha, 41, in a Starbucks parking lot in Everett, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Seattle, as Rocha tried to arrest him, the Daily Herald reported.

“My sincere apologies to the Rocha family and my family and everyone this has affected,” Rotter said. “I pray for everyone’s continued healing and restored peace. I ask you and everybody (to) please forgive me.”

During sentencing, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Bruce I. Weiss called the fatal shooting a “brutal execution.”

The courtroom was crowded with Everett police, the city’s mayor and others.

Earlier this month, a jury found Rotter guilty of aggravated first-degree murder, unlawful gun possession, possession with the intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, and attempting to elude police.

Rocha was on duty March 25, 2022, and waiting for a coffee when he saw Rocha moving guns between two cars in the parking lot, prosecutors said. Rotter, of Kennewick, Washington, had traveled to Everett, where he planned to buy a car, court documents said.

Rocha turned on his body camera and calmly engaged with Rotter, asking for his identification, according to court documents. Rocha learned Rotter had previous felony convictions and wasn’t supposed to have guns, the documents say. He also learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Rocha tried to take Rotter into custody, according to court documents, but Rotter shot Rocha five times with a handgun he had hidden in a shoulder holster. Rocha had done a pat-down of Rotter’s waistband but had not found Rotter’s firearm, according to court documents. Rocha died at the scene.

Rotter then fled in a car and was arrested nearby after causing a three-vehicle crash.

Rotter’s public defender, Natalie Tarantino, has said her client had “no plan” to kill, but that a combination of drug use and post-traumatic stress led him to shoot Rocha.

Court records show Rotter had been convicted previously of crimes, including about a dozen felonies, mostly in southeastern Washington. Many of those cases were related to illegal drugs and several involved eluding police, according to court records.

Rocha’s sister, Morgen Henry, said in court that her brother was dedicated, supportive and a natural protector.

United States News

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass delivers her first State of the City address from City Hall in Los Ang...

Associated Press

LA mayor wants $1.3B for homeless crisis, hotels for housing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, who was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis, announced Monday she would recommend spending what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get unhoused people into shelter and treatment programs. The funding to be included in the mayor’s […]

19 hours ago

Jay Devineni, right, a student at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, talks with fellow ...

Associated Press

GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher ed

Republican lawmakers in at least a dozen states have proposed more than 30 bills this year targeting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in higher education.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Court throws out Berkeley, California’s ban on natural gas

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday overturned Berkeley, California’s first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new construction, agreeing with restaurant owners who argued the city bypassed federal energy regulations when it approved the ordinance. The measure, which took effect in 2020 to cheers from environmentalists, was intended to reduce emissions of […]

19 hours ago

(Wafa Hozien/Navajo Technical University via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Tribal colleges tap US energy funds to build ‘living labs’

Tribal colleges and universities around the U.S. will be able to tap nearly $15 million in grant funding to boost clean energy development.

19 hours ago

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)...

Associated Press

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's second-degree murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, and let his 22 1/2-year sentence remain in place.

19 hours ago

Associated Press

‘I feel manipulated,’ daughter says at mother’s murder trial

DENVER (AP) — The daughter of a woman accused of killing her stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and dumping it off a bridge in Florida said Monday that she never suspected his body was in the van they drove in together across the country. Testifying at Letecia Stauch’s murder trial in […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Man who killed Washington police officer gets life sentence