Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Top jail staff forced out after man’s death at Georgia jail

Apr 17, 2023, 3:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff on Monday announced the resignations of top jail staff amid an investigation into the death of a man in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail’s psychiatric wing.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release that the three members of his executive team had more than 65 years of collective experience in law enforcement and running a jail. That kind of experience can be invaluable but can also cause “complacency, stagnation & settling for the status quo,” the release said.

“It’s clear to me that it’s time, past time, to clean house,” Labat said, adding that he decided changes were necessary after reviewing preliminary evidence in the internal investigation into the September death of Lashawn Thompson, 35.

Photos from Thompson’s filthy cell spread across social media last week and prompted widespread outrage, including from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, which tweeted, “the word inhumane doesn’t suffice in describing the way #LashawnThompson’s life was disregarded and degraded in a Fulton County jail.”

At a meeting over the weekend, Labat asked for and received the resignations of the chief jailer, assistant chief jailer and assistant chief jailer in the criminal investigative division, the release said.

A lawyer for Thompson’s family last week said jail staff did nothing to address Thompson’s deteriorating health in the weeks before his death, and he called for a criminal investigation. Thompson was arrested June 12 on a misdemeanor battery charge and was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he died three months later.

Attorney Michael Harper called the conditions at the jail “deplorable,” holding up photos of a dirty, trash-strewn cell that he said was “not fit for a diseased animal.” Photos released by Harper show Thompson’s body covered in bugs. The medical examiner’s report lists the cause of death as “undetermined” but notes a “severe bed bug infestation.”

Nationally known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump announced Monday that he had been hired to join Harper in representing Thompson’s family.

“It is completely unacceptable to force inmates to live in appalling conditions where they are subjected to insects, grime, and infections. No one should be treated that way. Lashawn and his family deserve full justice for this inhumane treatment,” Crump said in a news release.

The investigations into Thompson’s death — an internal investigation and one by the Atlanta Police Department, which responded after Thompson died — are still underway, the release said. Once they’re done, the results will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for review.

“The final investigative report will not ease the family’s grief or bring their loved one back, but it is my hope and expectation that it provides a full, accurate and transparent account of the facts surrounding Mr. Thompson’s death so that it provides all of the answers they are seeking and deserve,” Labat said.

In addition to staffing changes, the sheriff’s office said it is reviewing legal options to change medical vendors, looking to contract with a provider that can “effectively, consistently and compassionately deliver the best standard of care.”

The sheriff’s office said it also spent $500,000 on emergency measures in September to address the infestation of “bed bugs, lice and other vermin.” Additionally, 673 detainees are currently housed in other jails at an average cost of $47,000 a day, and the sheriff’s office continues to try to transfer other detainees out of the jail to further ease crowding, the release said.

United States News

FILE - People walk on campus at San Diego State University, in San Diego on Sept. 2, 2020. Student ...

Associated Press

California State University student workers file for union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Student workers across California State University campuses filed Monday with the state to form a union, saying it would help them advocate for better pay and working conditions. “With a union, we’ll be able to hold the university accountable for how it treats students,” said Grayce Honsa, a student and resident […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the […]

15 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, several locomotives and rail cars burn after a ...

Associated Press

Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A rail line where three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs and removal of damaged equipment, the railway owner said Monday. By late Monday morning, two days after the derailment and fire sent three workers to the hospital for […]

15 hours ago

Maria Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of the Ironbound Community Corporation, speaks on Jan. 11, 2022 ...

Associated Press

2.5 years after signing, NJ environmental justice law begins

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday. Officials said the law is the first in the nation to require permit denials if an […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Jared Polis, center, signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gende...

Associated Press

Federal judge halts Colorado ban on ‘abortion pill reversal’

DENVER (AP) — After Colorado’s Democratic governor signed a bill Friday banning what experts consider unproven treatments to reverse medical abortions, a federal judge temporarily halted its enforcement following a lawsuit from a religious clinic. Judge Daniel Domenico, who noted that Colorado is the only state to ban the treatment, issued the temporary restraining order […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election ...

Associated Press

Printing error forces Pennsylvania county to replace ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Elections officials in a central Pennsylvania county were scrambling on Monday to fix an error on more than 18,000 mail-in ballots for the spring primary, when voters will elect judges for the state Supreme Court and other positions. Late last week someone noticed that the ballot for Superior Court instructed Republican […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Top jail staff forced out after man’s death at Georgia jail