Erykah Badu to perform in Phoenix area for first time in over a decade

Apr 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

Erykah Badu (Photo via Desert Diamond Arena)

PHOENIX — Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Erykah Badu is bringing her brand of neo-soul to the Valley for the first time in more than a decade.

Badu’s “Unfollow Me” tour with rapper Yasiin Bey will stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on June 13.

Presales start Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 2:22 p.m. local time.

Badu rocketed to stardom in 1997 when her first album, “Baduizm,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Baduizm” earned the singer two Grammy Awards, including for best R&B album, and clocks in at No. 89 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Badu has released five full-length studio albums, each of which cracked the Billboard top five, the most recent being 2010’s “Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh.”

She’s been nominated for 19 Grammys and won four while earning the unofficial title of Queen of Neo Soul.

The Valley show is the second stop on the “Unfollow Me” tour, which starts June 11 in San Antonio and wraps up July 23 in Badu’s hometown of Dallas.

Badu’s last Phoenix-area performance was at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre back in 2010, according to setlist.fm.

