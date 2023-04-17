Erykah Badu to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale

PHOENIX — Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Erykah Badu is bringing her brand of neo-soul to the Valley.

Badu’s “Unfollow Me” tour with rapper Yasiin Bey will stop at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on June 13.

Presales started Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 2:22 p.m. local time.

Badu rocketed to stardom in 1997 when her first album, “Baduizm,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Baduizm” earned the singer two Grammy Awards, including for best R&B album, and clocks in at No. 89 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

Badu has released five full-length studio albums, each of which cracked the Billboard top five, the most recent being 2010’s “Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh.”

She’s been nominated for 19 Grammys and won four while earning the unofficial title of Queen of Neo Soul.

The Valley show is the second stop on the “Unfollow Me” tour, which starts June 11 in San Antonio and wraps up July 23 in Badu’s hometown of Dallas.

Badu’s last Valley performance was in October 2021 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre).

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Badu’s last Valley appearance was in 2010.

