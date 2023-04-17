Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

Apr 17, 2023, 10:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.

The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, several locomotives and rail cars burn after a ...

Associated Press

Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A rail line where three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs and removal of damaged equipment, the railway owner said Monday. By late Monday morning, two days after the derailment and fire sent three workers to the hospital for […]

15 hours ago

Maria Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of the Ironbound Community Corporation, speaks on Jan. 11, 2022 ...

Associated Press

2.5 years after signing, NJ environmental justice law begins

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday. Officials said the law is the first in the nation to require permit denials if an […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Jared Polis, center, signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gende...

Associated Press

Federal judge halts Colorado ban on ‘abortion pill reversal’

DENVER (AP) — After Colorado’s Democratic governor signed a bill Friday banning what experts consider unproven treatments to reverse medical abortions, a federal judge temporarily halted its enforcement following a lawsuit from a religious clinic. Judge Daniel Domenico, who noted that Colorado is the only state to ban the treatment, issued the temporary restraining order […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election ...

Associated Press

Printing error forces Pennsylvania county to replace ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Elections officials in a central Pennsylvania county were scrambling on Monday to fix an error on more than 18,000 mail-in ballots for the spring primary, when voters will elect judges for the state Supreme Court and other positions. Late last week someone noticed that the ballot for Superior Court instructed Republican […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklaho...

Associated Press

Oklahoma officials accused of talk of killing journalists

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor is seeking the resignation of four county officials after a newspaper’s audio recording apparently captured some of them complaining about two of the paper’s journalists and knowing hit men and where two holes are dug. A portion of the recording was released by the paper, and it also appears […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This undated identification file photo released Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, by the Vermont State P...

Associated Press

Defendant charged with kidnapping mother, child testifies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont man on trial for kidnapping a New Hampshire woman and her 4-year-old child more than four years ago testified Monday in his federal court trial that he took the two vehicles he is accused of stealing and taking across state lines, but he denied kidnapping the woman or her […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize