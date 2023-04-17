Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Funeral set for remaining victim of Louisville bank shooting

Apr 17, 2023, 11:08 AM

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the remaining victim killed in last week’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

Visitation for Juliana Maria Farmer, 45, will be at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson from 4-8 p.m. Friday and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the funeral home said.

Farmer, a loan analyst at the bank, was livestreaming the attack before police fatally shot him. Eight others were injured, including a police officer who was shot in the head and remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition. Seven others who were hospitalized have been released, officials said.

Farmer had just taken the job at Old National Bank. Her obituary said she had been there two weeks and one day when the shooting happened and that she loved her job. “Juliana had a great personality and drew people to her with her warmth and beautiful smile,” the obituary states.

She is survived by her mother, three children and four grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for the other four victims were disclosed last week. They included senior vice presidents Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40; executive administrative officer Deana Eckert, 57; and commercial real estate market executive Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

United States News

Associated Press

TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized film and television writers have voted overwhelmingly to give their leaders the authority to call a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached with producers. In an email to members Monday, the negotiating committee of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of the 9,218 votes were […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Top jail staff forced out after man’s death at Georgia jail

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff on Monday announced the resignations of top jail staff amid an investigation into the death of a man in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail’s psychiatric wing. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news release that the three members of his executive team had more than 65 […]

15 hours ago

FILE - People walk on campus at San Diego State University, in San Diego on Sept. 2, 2020. Student ...

Associated Press

California State University student workers file for union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Student workers across California State University campuses filed Monday with the state to form a union, saying it would help them advocate for better pay and working conditions. “With a union, we’ll be able to hold the university accountable for how it treats students,” said Grayce Honsa, a student and resident […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the […]

15 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, several locomotives and rail cars burn after a ...

Associated Press

Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A rail line where three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs and removal of damaged equipment, the railway owner said Monday. By late Monday morning, two days after the derailment and fire sent three workers to the hospital for […]

15 hours ago

Maria Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of the Ironbound Community Corporation, speaks on Jan. 11, 2022 ...

Associated Press

2.5 years after signing, NJ environmental justice law begins

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday. Officials said the law is the first in the nation to require permit denials if an […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Funeral set for remaining victim of Louisville bank shooting