Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season

Apr 17, 2023, 10:19 AM

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washing...

FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday.

Ahead of the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, the IRS is promoting its improved customer service and giving credit to a big boost in funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats pushed through Congress last year.

The federal tax collector on Monday reported a dramatic turnaround for the 2023 tax season from a year ago, when the agency scored its worst customer service marks on record.

IRS employees this tax season have answered 2 million more calls, and served 100,000 more taxpayers in-person, it reported. The agency also digitized 80 times more paper forms than in 2022 and cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 individual tax returns.

New IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, sworn in earlier this month, promised that to use the new $80 billion infusion of cash over the next 10 years to help the federal tax collector become faster, more tech-savvy and provide “real-world improvements” to taxpayers.

“We’re trying to improve services dramatically,” said Wally Adeyemo, Treasury’s deputy secretary at an Urban Institute event on Monday.

At the same event, former IRS Commissioner Charles Rossotti was more critical of the IRS spending plan. “There’s an under allocation for technology,” he said. “They need to spend a lot more time on a compliance strategy.”

United States News

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks dur...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to deliver answer in religious mailman’s case

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Gerald Groff liked his work as a postal employee in Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. For years, he delivered mail and all manner of packages: a car bumper, a mini refrigerator, a 70-pound box of horseshoes for a blacksmith. But when an Amazon.com contract with the Postal Service required carriers to start delivering […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press conference ...

Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin with sex abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal who became the face of the church’s clergy sex abuse crisis has been charged in Wisconsin with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man more than 45 years ago, court records show. A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that Theodore McCarrick, who was removed from the priesthood in […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Affidavit: Air National Guardsman applied to RentAHitman.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was arrested last week after federal agents said he responded to a parody website promoting jobs for hitmen. Josiah Garcia told an undercover FBI agent that he needed money and thought he would be good at killing people because of his military experience and because he […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities: Suspect arrested in killing of Oregon policeman

ONTARIO, Oregon (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an eastern Oregon reserve police officer. The Malheur County District Attorney’s office confirmed Monday morning that the suspect in the Saturday night shooting of Officer Joseph Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting. Johnson, a 43-year-old reserve officer for the Nyssa Police […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin next week as scheduled after a federal judge on Monday rejected his lawyer’s request for a one-month delay, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pretrial publicity and then claim it’s prejudicial to him and reason to delay a trial. Judge Lewis […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the most serious murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence on the second-degree murder count. His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer’s convictions for […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season