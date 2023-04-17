PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona visited Ukraine last week, an experience he said will use to help continue with equipping the Eastern European country in its ongoing fight with Russia.

Kelly, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the visit gave him a better idea of what support Ukraine needs from its American allies, especially with the situation becoming more dire.

“The situation is just heartbreaking,” Kelly said Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation.” “We have to make sure we continue to give them the weapons and weapon systems that they need to be successful. We cannot let Putin win this thing.”

Recent leaks revealed just how close Ukraine’s vital air defense systems were to running out of missiles — with stocks expected to be exhausted as soon as late this month or May, absent significant resupply.

Kelly said his next step was to report back to top U.S. leaders on his findings. He was part of a bipartisan traveling group that included Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia).

“They are using a lot of their weapons,” Kelly said. “The purpose of this trip was to see what they need and see what we can supply.”

The United States has given Ukraine more than $100 billion in military and civilian support since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.