Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, after Ukraine visit, on ‘heartbreaking’ situation: ‘We cannot let Putin win’

Apr 17, 2023, 2:00 PM

U.S. senators Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, U.S. country sta...

U.S. senators Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, U.S. country star Brad Paisley and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia attend a news conference in front of destroyed Russian military equipment at the Mikhailovsky Square in Kyiv on April 12, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona visited Ukraine last week, an experience he said will use to help continue with equipping the Eastern European country in its ongoing fight with Russia.

Kelly, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the visit gave him a better idea of what support Ukraine needs from its American allies, especially with the situation becoming more dire.

“The situation is just heartbreaking,” Kelly said Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation.” “We have to make sure we continue to give them the weapons and weapon systems that they need to be successful. We cannot let Putin win this thing.”

Recent leaks revealed just how close Ukraine’s vital air defense systems were to running out of missiles — with stocks expected to be exhausted as soon as late this month or May, absent significant resupply.

RELATED STORIES

Kelly said his next step was to report back to top U.S. leaders on his findings. He was part of a bipartisan traveling group that included Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia).

“They are using a lot of their weapons,” Kelly said. “The purpose of this trip was to see what they need and see what we can supply.”

The United States has given Ukraine more than $100 billion in military and civilian support since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police say suspect fired first before officers fatally shot him

Police in Scottsdale said officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday night after a confrontation in front of a home.

14 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery ticket sold at East Valley convenience store hits $3.2M jackpot

A lucky Arizona Lottery player must be grinning after hitting a jackpot of over $3 million in Saturday's The Pick drawing.

14 hours ago

(Pxhere Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Phoenix neighborhood

Police in Phoenix said investigators were looking into the deadly shooting of a man late last week near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road.

14 hours ago

From left, Cindy McCain and Brittney Griner (Getty Images Photos)...

Kevin Stone

2 Arizona women make Time list of 100 most influential people for 2023

Brittney Griner and Cindy McCain were named to Time magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people.

14 hours ago

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat in 2024. (...

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego raises $3.74M to Kyrsten Sinema’s $2.1M in US Senate race 1st quarter

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is gunning for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat in 2024, outraised the independent incumbent in this year's first quarter.

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins coalition asking Supreme Court to protect veterans rights

Arizona joined a bipartisan coalition involving 31 states calling on the Supreme Court to protect veterans rights.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, after Ukraine visit, on ‘heartbreaking’ situation: ‘We cannot let Putin win’