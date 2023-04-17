Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame

Apr 17, 2023, 9:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin next week as scheduled after a federal judge on Monday rejected his lawyer’s request for a one-month delay, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pretrial publicity and then claim it’s prejudicial to him and reason to delay a trial.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan said the civil trial on claims against Trump by a longtime columnist, E. Jean Carroll, will begin as scheduled on April 25. Trump denies the rape happened or that he ever knew Carroll.

Kaplan rejected Trump’s recent indictment in New York state court on criminal falsification of business records charges had created such a wave of negative publicity that a one-month cooling off period was needed before the rape trial begins.

“There was, of course, a great deal of media coverage — some of it invited and, indeed, provoked by Mr. Trump — first of the apparently impending indictment, then the indictment itself, and finally the arraignment. But the connection that Mr. Trump seeks to draw between that coverage and either the need for or the effectiveness of a ‘cooling off’ period is unsupported by any evidence,” the judge said.

Kaplan said a portion of recent media coverage of Trump’s indictment was “of his own doing” as Trump made public statements on his social media platform, in press conferences and in interviews.

“It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be taken into account as supporting a further delay,” the judge said, adding that he was also concerned that the request was a “delay tactic by Mr. Trump.”

He noted that it wasn’t necessary to find jurors who had never heard of Trump’s legal woes as long as jurors agreed to be fair and impartial regardless of anything they’d heard.

“There is no justification for an adjournment. This case is entirely unrelated to the state prosecution,” Kaplan said, alluding to charges brought against Trump on the grounds that he played a role in hush money payments to two women who claimed affairs with him years before the 2016 presidential election. He has denied the affairs.

Tacopina declined comment on Monday about Kaplan’s ruling and about whether Trump will attend the rape trial. He is required to notify Kaplan by Thursday if Trump plans to show up at court.

In a footnote, the judge cited other legal threats Trump faces to show that a month-long delay in the trial stemming from Carroll’s lawsuit could make the climate to find a fair jury worse rather than better.

a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is probing Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump, his family and the Trump Organization for alleged financial wrongdoing.

Carroll first sued Trump for defamation after he said Carroll lied when she wrote in a 2019 memoir that he attacked her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store in early 1996. She brought a second lawsuit in November after New York state allowed victims to temporarily sue over sexual assaults that occurred long ago.

United States News

Associated Press

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the most serious murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence on the second-degree murder count. His attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer’s convictions for […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Edward Koren, a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker magazine, known for his hairy, huminoid creatures, has died. He was 87. Koren died of lung cancer on Friday in Brookfield, Vermont, according to his wife, Curtis Koren. He created more than 1,000 cartoons of the long-snouted creatures for The New Yorker, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting that killed 4, hurt 28

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials continued investigating a weekend shooting that killed four and injured 28 at a teenager’s birthday party. Victims include Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, who were identified by family members on Sunday. The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol on...

Associated Press

Minnesota settles lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments. The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face after pulling over a vehicle for speeding, authorities said. Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going more than 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson […]

9 hours ago

A man walks past the site where SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, si...

Associated Press

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket

SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fueling.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame