South Carolina trooper shot in face during traffic stop

Apr 17, 2023

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper was shot in the face after pulling over a vehicle for speeding, authorities said.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier stopped the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday for going more than 20 mph (32 kph) over the speed limit on U.S. Highway 78 in Bamberg County, Highway Patrol spokesperson Heather Biance said.

Another trooper chased the vehicle into neighboring Orangeburg County, where the driver crashed into a house, the Highway Patrol said in a statement. Frazier was wounded on the right side of the face. He is recovering in a hospital, Biance said.

Authorities did not release any further information, including whether anyone in the house was hurt, the driver’s condition or whether the driver was arrested.

The Highway Patrol said additional information will be released by the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating.

Frazier has worked as a trooper for five years, authorities said.

