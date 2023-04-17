PHOENIX — Scottsdale Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

The incident was isolated near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road in south Scottsdale, and there is no danger to neighborhood residents, the Scottsdale Police Department tweeted just after 7 p.m.

The officers involved are “okay,” and the suspect was transported to Osborn Trauma Center, authorities said.

Police asked nearby residents to avoid the area.

In 2022, Scottsdale Police reported 56 assaults on police officers, according to data released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story.

