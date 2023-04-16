Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire

Apr 16, 2023, 3:40 PM

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Multiple...

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Multiple fires that began burning Tuesday afternoon were still burning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored inside and outside buildings at the former factory site. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Indiana lifted a dayslong evacuation order late Sunday afternoon for an area near a plastics fire after they said it was determined air quality and other environmental concerns related to the fire were deemed safe.

Wayne County Emergency Management lifted the order for people within a half-mile (1 kilometer) radius of the fire scene after consulting with state, federal and local health officials, Matthew Cain, agency director, said at a news conference.

Testing of air debris would continue, he and Mayor Dave Snow said. At least 1,500 people live in the evacuation zone, though it is not known how many residents actually obeyed the call to evacuate after the fire began Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel very confident that people will be safe when they move back to their homes,” said Dr. David Jetmore, the Wayne County Health Department’s health officer.

Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said crews will remain at the 14-acre (5-hectare) former factory site to extinguish flareups. It was declared under control Thursday night when the last flames were extinguished.

He previously said fire officials will meet Monday morning to decide what their next steps will be at the site, where tons of recycled plastic stored for resale caught fire. The site is in Richmond, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, near the Ohio border.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said hydrogen cyanide and benzene were detected at the fire site. EPA contractors collected fire debris over the weekend that landed near schools or in parks and private yards. At least one sample has tested positive for asbestos, which can harm lungs.

The fire’s cause was not known. But it quickly became an inferno, destroying six run-down buildings holding recycled plastic and creating clouds of smoke so high and dark they cast a sprawling shadow over the city of 35,000 people.

The man operating the storage site was under a 2020 court order to clean up the site, which had no utilities and had been declared a serious fire hazard by inspectors. Richmond officials said they had barred him from accepting more plastics while he was working to get rid of the vast holdings.

United States News

Associated Press

Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld’s dies, leaving lasting legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99. Word of her March 29 death has spread steadily, drawing her praise and reflecting her decades-long impact on an industry […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Eastern Oregon police officer shot, killed, suspect sought

NYSSA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon police officer. Nyssa officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived, The […]

16 hours ago

Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023...

Associated Press

High school star among 4 killed in Alabama party shooting

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup begins after freight train derailment, fire in Maine

SANDWICH ACADEMY GRANT TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Railway owner Canadian Pacific Kansas City is leading cleanup and track repairs following a freight train derailment and fire in Maine that sent three railway workers to the hospital for treatment, officials said Sunday. The three workers were treated and released Saturday after three locomotive engines and six […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania university shooting wounds 2; suspects sought

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. (AP) — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said. Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford. Lincoln […]

16 hours ago

Australian Noelle Martin poses for a photo Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. The 28-year-old fo...

Associated Press

Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race

NEW YORK (AP) — Artificial intelligence imaging can be used design advertising campaigns. But experts fear the darker side of the easily accessible tools could worsen something that primarily harms women: nonconsensual deepfake pornography. Deepfakes are videos and images that have been digitally created or altered with artificial intelligence or machine learning. Porn created using […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire