Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: 5 people shot, 2 dead at Honolulu chicken fight

Apr 15, 2023, 9:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night chicken fight Friday in Honolulu, police said.

Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired just past midnight Friday and were searching Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event, KHON-TV reported.

“At the end of the fight a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point gun shots were fired hitting the five people who were in the immediate area,” Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes told KHON.

Police said a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, KHON reported.

Three men aged 38, 40 and 57 sustained gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital, KHON reported.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

“I don’t understand the circumstances from this, it could have stemmed from something totally different and they just happened to be in the same area at the same time,” Thoemmes told KHON.

Honolulu city officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

United States News

Associated Press

3 officers shot at domestic call in west-central Minnesota

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in west-central Minnesota were shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday night in Cyrus. One officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, and two Pope County sheriff’s deputies were hit […]

23 hours ago

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boc...

Associated Press

What to know about 1st test flight of SpaceX’s big Starship

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship.

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said. The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according […]

23 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks at the Women's March in Los Angeles Saturday, Apr. 15, 2...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday urged Americans to take action during “a critical point in our nation’s history” as thousands of protesters demonstrated across the country against new limits to abortion rights making their way through the courts. Saturday’s nationwide rallies were sparked by the U.S. Supreme Court’s actions the […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Police investigate a shooting near Mahany Park in Roseville, Calif., Thursday, April 6, 2023...

Associated Press

California man wore armor in hostage killing, report says

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in a Northern California shooting last week was wearing body-armor vest when he took two hostages in a public park, killing one, wounding the other and opening fire at California Highway Patrol officers, authorities said. The CHP officers approached suspect Eric Abril on April 6 near Mahany Park in […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine

Several cars on a freight train derailed and caught fire early Saturday in rural Maine, officials and the train operator said. Three workers were hurt, but their injuries were said not to be life-threatening. The Maine Forest Service said in a statement that three locomotive engines and six cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring went […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Police: 5 people shot, 2 dead at Honolulu chicken fight