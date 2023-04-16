Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona leaders Rally the Valley with Phoenix Suns Day on Sunday

Apr 16, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona leaders are backing the Phoenix Suns as the team begins its quest for an NBA title on Sunday, proclaiming the day Phoenix Suns Day.

“The (Phoenix Suns) have done so much for our state, both on and off the court,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a tweet.

“I wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the playoffs.”

House Speaker Ben Toma joined in on rooting for the Suns, saying in a tweet that the team is making a championship run in 2023.

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix at 5 p.m. to begin their best-of-seven, opening-round matchup.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night in Phoenix before the series goes to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, the Suns will host Game 5 (April 25) and Game 7 (April 29), while Game 6 (April 27) would take place in Los Angeles.

It marks the third straight playoff appearance for the Phoenix Suns, who are still seeking the franchise’s first NBA title.

The Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2021, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Amy Edelen

Flyby Robotics launches food delivery via drone in East Valley

Food delivery via drone has now arrived to the Val Vista Lakes neighborhood at the edge of Gilbert and Mesa.

7 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/TD Synnex)...

KTAR.com

Rivulon development in Gilbert welcomes IT operations TD Synnex to fold

A global IT distribution company officially opened its own shop in Gilbert on Thursday at the upscale mixed-use development Rivulon.

7 hours ago

(Silver Sky Development Photo)...

KTAR.com

12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley gets unanimous approval

A 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley has unanimously received a green light from town leadership to continue with development.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dead after late-night collision in Phoenix

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle late Friday night near 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue, authorities said. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University)...

KTAR.com

Surgeon general, veteran journalist to speak at ASU spring commencement

Arizona State University announced this week that the U.S. surgeon general and a veteran journalist will speak at the spring commencement next month.

1 day ago

(Instagram Screenshot/Arizona Autism United)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Autism United to celebrate opening of West Valley Center

Arizona Autism United will celebrate the opening of its new 6,000-square-foot facility in the West Valley later this month, marking the largest expansion in the nonprofit organization's nearly two-decade history.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Arizona leaders Rally the Valley with Phoenix Suns Day on Sunday