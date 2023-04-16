Arizona leaders Rally the Valley with Phoenix Suns Day on Sunday

PHOENIX — Arizona leaders are backing the Phoenix Suns as the team begins its quest for an NBA title on Sunday, proclaiming the day Phoenix Suns Day.

“The (Phoenix Suns) have done so much for our state, both on and off the court,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a tweet.

April 16th is officially Phoenix Suns Day! The @Suns have done so much for our state, both on and off the court. I wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Rn0S5TTMJT — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) April 13, 2023

“I wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the playoffs.”

House Speaker Ben Toma joined in on rooting for the Suns, saying in a tweet that the team is making a championship run in 2023.

Be it resolved by the Arizona House of Representatives that the Phoenix Suns are making a championship run in 2023! Best of luck in the playoffs, @Suns. We’re all rooting for you!! pic.twitter.com/bxQvQTvXOu — Ben Toma (@RepBenToma) April 13, 2023

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix at 5 p.m. to begin their best-of-seven, opening-round matchup.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night in Phoenix before the series goes to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, the Suns will host Game 5 (April 25) and Game 7 (April 29), while Game 6 (April 27) would take place in Los Angeles.

It marks the third straight playoff appearance for the Phoenix Suns, who are still seeking the franchise’s first NBA title.

The Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2021, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

