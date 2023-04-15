Close
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 8 – 14, 2023

Apr 14, 2023, 5:10 PM

Jennifer Guerra waits in line with her bearded dragon named Daddy for the traditional blessing of t...

Jennifer Guerra waits in line with her bearded dragon named Daddy for the traditional blessing of the animals ceremony at Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


April 8 – 14, 2023

From Christians around the world celebrating Holy Week and Easter, to recent developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

