Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

West Virginia man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death

Apr 15, 2023, 8:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with murder after a forestry worker was killed trying to extinguish a fire the man is accused of setting.

The fire was reported on Tuesday night in the Tucker Hollow area of Fayette County. Overnight, the fire grew to consume several hundred acres. On Thursday, forester Cody Mullens was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire.

The Division of Forestry was able to determine that the fire was intentionally set, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Friday in a news release. The arson investigation led to the arrest of David A. Bass, of Kimberly.

In addition to the murder charge, Bass is charged with four counts of felony wildland arson. On Saturday, Bass was being held at the Southern Regional Jail. Jail records do not list an attorney for Bass.

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday issued a statement about Mullens’ death.

“Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude,” the statement reads.

United States News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March...

Associated Press

Abortion bans raise fears inside GOP about backlash in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As a new election season begins, the Republican Party is struggling to navigate the politics of abortion. Allies for leading presidential candidates concede that their hardline anti-abortion policies may be popular with the conservatives who decide primary elections, but they could ultimately alienate the broader set of voters they need to […]

1 day ago

Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured hundreds,...

Associated Press

Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later

BOSTON (AP) — A decade after two homemade bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, the city will mark the somber occasion Saturday with prayers for those who died and activities demonstrating the community’s resilient spirit. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was making her first run for City Council when the bombing […]

1 day ago

FILE - Fans tailgate at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers ...

Associated Press

Silicon Valley councilman indicted in 49ers report leak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley city councilman has been charged with perjury for allegedly lying about leaking a grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers last year that detailed a purportedly unethical relationship between the team and the city council, prosecutors said Friday. Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker is accused of […]

1 day ago

Doris Marlin, left, of Silver Spring, Md., and fellow activists demonstrate in front of the Supreme...

Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion pill restrictions

The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.

1 day ago

A visitor stands on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, ...

Associated Press

Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West

A series of powerful storms dumped record rain and snow across Arizona, California and the U.S West creating a superbloom of flowers.

1 day ago

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban ...

Associated Press

Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri

Ellie Bridgman spent her Thursday night shift at a local gas station in Union, Missouri, planning for the day she’ll lose access to gender-affirming treatments the transgender and nonbinary 23-year-old credits with making “life worth living.” A first-of-its-kind emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

West Virginia man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death