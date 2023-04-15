Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges

Apr 14, 2023, 5:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Alaska children’s book illustrator on charges of terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children.

Thursday’s indictment against Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, was announced by the state Department of Law on Friday. Watley is scheduled for arraignment in state court on April 25. A phone message seeking comment was left for Watley’s attorney.

Watley is accused of leaving business card-size notes at a grocery store, state office building and a Costco store with an image of an assault rifle, the colors of the transgender flag and the text “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children,” according to the complaint filed in the case.

He was arrested April 2, after several notes were found at a Costco and officers reviewed security footage that showed a man, later identified as Watley, leaving a note in the store, the complaint alleged.

Terms of his release on bond approved by a judge earlier this month include electronic monitoring, being restricted from parks and schools and not having access to firearms and other weapons.

United States News

Associated Press

Video: Police shoot man after responding to wrong address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico on Friday released body camera footage of police officers opening fire and killing a homeowner after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call. The video released by the Farmington Police Department — just over a week after the April 5 […]

17 hours ago

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attends an event to celebrate the designation of the Avi Kwa Ame Nat...

Associated Press

On Nevada trip, Haaland celebrates ‘new era’ of conservation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and tribal leaders on Friday to celebrate Avi Kwa Ame, the state’s newly designated national monument, saying the recognition of the desert mountain heralds a “new era” of environmental conservation in which the federal government and tribal nations will work […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed and another was injured Friday in two separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs, authorities said. The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the […]

17 hours ago

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Friend of slain kids’ mom describes ‘zombie’ claims to jury

A mom accused of killing her two youngest children and a romantic rival described some people as possessed or “zombies,” four of whom were later killed or shot at, the woman's former friend told jurors.

17 hours ago

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutiona...

Associated Press

Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered during certain kinds of abortion procedures. In a statement on her website, Kelly, a Democrat, called the legislation “misleading and unnecessary.” The legislation could have subjected doctors to […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio governor postpones 3 more executions scheduled in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine continued Ohio’s unofficial death penalty moratorium on Friday, postponing an additional three executions scheduled for this year. DeWine, a Republican, attributed the need for the reprieves to the state’s ongoing inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies to carry out its lethal injection program. The state’s last execution […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges