Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West

Apr 14, 2023, 2:22 PM

A visitor stands on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, ...

A visitor stands on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The tiny rain-fed wildflowers, no bigger than a few inches, are so vivid and abundant across California this year that their hues of purple and yellow look like paint swatches from space.

From the mist-shrouded San Francisco Bay area to the deserts of Arizona near the Mexican border, there are flashes of color popping up after an unusually wet winter helped produce a so-called “ Superbloom.”

A series of powerful storms dumped record amounts of rain and snow across California, replenishing reservoirs, bringing an end — mostly — to the state’s three-year drought, and setting prime conditions for millions of dormant seeds to sprout. Botanists say wildflowers are expected to be blooming well into May, with some areas just starting.

“One of the things unique about this year is how incredibly widespread it is,” said Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden. “It’s pretty spectacular.”

Superblooms often follow wet winters, according to experts. University of California ecologists have counted 10 Superblooms in Southern California’s Anza-Borrego Desert over four decades. Nine of the 10 blooms occurred after winters when precipitation was higher than average.

In Arizona’s deserts, blue lupine and orange poppies surround towering saguaro cactus, while delicate orchids dot Northern California’s forests, like the calypso orchid or “fairy-slipper.”

North of Los Angeles, visitors from around the globe have been making the trek to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to see the burst of orange and yellow flowers, which extended well beyond the park’s borders this year. On a recent afternoon, people pulled over along the freeway to shoot selfies with California’s official state flower.

In the low desert of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, too many wildflowers have sprouted up to list, according to the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants. The barren landscape has come alive with Canterbury bells, purple mat and yellow cups.

Fragrant blooms can be smelled from car windows, and their colors captured from space.

Satellite images of Carrizo Plain National Monument, just west of Bakersfield, California, taken on April 6 and released by NASA, show valleys surrounded by craggy mountains with a coating of deep purple. Images of the same area from the previous year when California was in severe drought showed it was mostly brown.

“Extensive patches of blue tones invade the view of places,” actor Joe Spanos said Friday, narrating the foundation’s report on its wildflower hotline about what can be seen in the Carrizo Plain region.

He goes on to describe driving along the base of Mount Figaro and spying “yellow buttercups, beautiful blue fiesta flowers and sky lupines, dazzling white milkmaids and popcorn flowers. There are shooting stars scattered about too. Nuggets of California golden violets can be found embedded everywhere.”

Experts ask people to not trample the flowers. One small city recently closed a popular viewing area after being bombarded during previous Superblooms.

United States News

This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow Daybell a...

Associated Press

Friend of slain kids’ mom describes ‘zombie’ claims to jury

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A mom accused of killing her two youngest children and a romantic rival described some people as possessed or “zombies,” four of whom were later killed or shot at, the woman’s former friend told jurors. Melanie Gibb testified Thursday in the Idaho trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, telling jurors that the […]

14 hours ago

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a Midland County Republican Party breakfast in Midland, Mic...

Associated Press

Private bill signings likely show DeSantis’ media strategy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a restrictive abortion bill at an evangelical church before enthusiastic supporters in one of Florida’s largest media markets. But that was last year, when DeSantis banned abortions after 15 weeks. This year DeSantis signed an even more restrictive bill, banning abortion after six weeks, in the […]

14 hours ago

Mark Jensen makes his way into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing, Friday, April 14, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Wisconsin man gets life in prison for wife’s 1998 slaying

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted for a second time of killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole. A Kenosha County judge sentenced Mark Jensen, 63, who was convicted by a jury in February of first-degree intentional homicide in the death […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Mo...

Associated Press

Court rejects governor’s move to dismiss public records suit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds that seeks to require her office to respond to public record requests. The court in a unanimous decision rejected Reynolds’ argument that her office wasn’t obligated to respond in a timely matter to record requests […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, ...

Associated Press

Leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it

DIGHTON, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age. But more recently he had expressed disillusionment about having enlisted. Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston with unauthorized removal and retention of […]

14 hours ago

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Gov...

Associated Press

City: Schwarzenegger repaired utility trench, not a pothole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “giant pothole” that Arnold Schwarzenegger said he recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city. Southern California Gas Co. had covered the trench with temporary asphalt that was to be replaced with a […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West