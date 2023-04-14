PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a 64-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Chandler was found safe.

Alfredo De La Cruz left his residence at 10 p.m. on Thursday and hadn’t been seen since.

He has aphasia, blood pressure issues, bad hips and suffered a stroke in January in addition to dementia.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue track jacket and grey sweatpants.

De La Cruz is 5-foot-9 and weighs 220 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

