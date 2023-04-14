Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 64-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chandler found safe

Apr 14, 2023, 1:44 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

Alfredo De La Cruz (Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a 64-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Chandler was found safe.

Alfredo De La Cruz left his residence at 10 p.m. on Thursday and hadn’t been seen since.

He has aphasia, blood pressure issues, bad hips and suffered a stroke in January in addition to dementia.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue track jacket and grey sweatpants.

De La Cruz is 5-foot-9 and weighs 220 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

