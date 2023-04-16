Rivulon development in Gilbert welcomes IT operations TD Synnex to fold

PHOENIX – A global IT distribution company officially opened its own shop in Gilbert on Thursday at the upscale mixed-use development Rivulon.

Bay Area-based TD Synnex moved into the 52,000-square-foot second floor of the Commons corporate campus near Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Gilbert Road.

The company already employs more than 300 in the Valley.

“[TD Synnex’s] commitment to Gilbert is wholeheartedly supported and I look forward to seeing continued growth in our technology industries,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said in a press release.

TD Synnex joins Isagenix International, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, among others, as tenants at the 300-acre Rivulon.

“We are excited to grow our presence and relocate to such a vibrant and growing community,” Jessica Yeck, a senior vice president for TD Synnex, said.

