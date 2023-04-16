ARIZONA NEWS
Rivulon development in Gilbert welcomes IT operations TD Synnex to fold
Apr 16, 2023, 5:45 AM
PHOENIX – A global IT distribution company officially opened its own shop in Gilbert on Thursday at the upscale mixed-use development Rivulon.
Bay Area-based TD Synnex moved into the 52,000-square-foot second floor of the Commons corporate campus near Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Gilbert Road.
The company already employs more than 300 in the Valley.
“[TD Synnex’s] commitment to Gilbert is wholeheartedly supported and I look forward to seeing continued growth in our technology industries,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said in a press release.
TD Synnex joins Isagenix International, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, among others, as tenants at the 300-acre Rivulon.
“We are excited to grow our presence and relocate to such a vibrant and growing community,” Jessica Yeck, a senior vice president for TD Synnex, said.
