Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Union board holds off on decision to bring back police to campuses

Apr 14, 2023, 9:04 AM

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A Valley high school district board on Thursday night voted to set aside deciding whether to bring police back on campuses.

The lengthy Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board meeting ended without a timetable for a resolution on the recommendation made by the student safety committee.

Board members instead determined to hold more public study sessions in the coming weeks but to extend the off-duty officer model through June 30. The current model was set to expire May 4.

A student safety committee recommended at a March 29 meeting that police be asked to return but with certain conditions.

RELATED STORIES

The district, which oversees 23 schools, eliminated campus resource officers starting in 2021

Dozens of speakers in person and virtually signed up for the public comment period Thursday.

Puente Arizona youth organizer Jayden Huerta opposed bringing back the officers.

“Whether it’s the student did something they shouldn’t have, a student experiencing a mental health crisis or a a student who’s experiencing a problem at home, a police officer has no business being involved,” Huerta said.

On the other side, district employee Anastasia Jimenez held up a petition of what she said was 600 signatures from parents, students and alumni who support officers on campus.

Earlier in the week, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne urged all Arizona schools to have resource officers on campus.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is May 4.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix official explains wastewater recycling plan: ‘It’s just water’

Phoenix wastewater would go through treatment similar to "what you would see out of the bottled water industry" under a proposed recycling plan.

12 hours ago

(City of Sedona Photo)...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs issues emergency declaration to repair flooding damage near Sedona

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a declaration of emergency on Thursday to repair damage caused by flooding in Yavapai County last month. 

12 hours ago

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)...

KTAR.com

SZA to close out SOS Tour at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in October

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter SZA will perform in Phoenix this fall to close out the next North American leg of "The SOS Tour."

12 hours ago

People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, near Boulder C...

Associated Press

What might Colorado River cuts mean for Arizona, other states?

An Interior Department analysis considers two ways to force cuts in the Colorado River water supply for Arizona, Nevada and California.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Elementary School District)...

Taylor Tasler

Valley school district cuts absenteeism rate in half in less than a year

As schools dealt with chronic absenteeism after the COVID-19 pandemic, one Valley district has reduced the amount in less than a year.

12 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

KTAR.com

Multiple metro Phoenix freeway closures to delay drivers this weekend

Drivers should plan ahead and prepare for extra travel time as multiple Valley freeway closures could delay traffic this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Phoenix Union board holds off on decision to bring back police to campuses