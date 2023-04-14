Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban in closed-door ceremony

Apr 14, 2023, 7:52 AM

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following ...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on Thursday, April 13, approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a proposal supported by DeSantis as he prepares for an expected presidential run. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, giving the Republican a major conservative policy victory as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy.

DeSantis signed the measure late Thursday night in a private ceremony without fanfare, hours after the Republican-dominated statehouse approved the bill.

The law will take effect only if the state’s current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge that is before the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives.

For DeSantis, the late night, closed door bill signing was a departure from his usual bombastic style and signals the difficult political line he is walking on abortion politics ahead of his anticipated White House run. Restrictions, popular among some conservative GOP primary voters, are seen as potentially damaging among the broader electorate and have led to bruising losses at the ballot box for Republicans in recent months.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida. I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families,” DeSantis said in a statement.

A six-week ban would diminish the Florida’s status as destination for the procedure in a region that has severely tightened access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy, while Georgia forbids the procedure after cardiac activity can be detected, which is around six weeks.

“This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued after the bill passed the Legislature. “This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care.”

The law contains some exceptions, including to save the woman’s life. Abortions for pregnancies involving rape or incest would be allowed until 15 weeks of pregnancy, provided a woman has documentation such as a restraining order or police report. DeSantis has called the rape and incest provisions sensible.

Drugs used in medication-induced abortions — which make up the majority of those provided nationally — could be dispensed only in person or by a physician under the Florida law. Separately, nationwide access to the abortion pill mifepristone is being challenged in court.

DeSantis, who has rocketed to Republican stardom through his focus on divisive cultural issues, had been uncharacteristically tepid in his support for the six-week ban, typically only saying, “We welcome pro-life legislation,” when asked about the measure. Last year, DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban in a large public ceremony at an evangelical church.

The governor is expected to announce his presidential candidacy after the session ends in May, with his potential White House run in part buoyed by the conservative policies approved by the Republican supermajority in the statehouse this year.

“DeSantis signed the extremist 6-week abortion ban into law just before 12 am, hoping Floridians won’t notice he stripped away a right most people agree with,” House Democratic Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said on Twitter. “If we don’t want FL’s present to become America’s future, we must stop him in ’24.”

Abortion bans are popular among some Wisconsin.

“Ron DeSantis, continues to put his political ambitions over the rights and well being of Floridians. He’s not looking out for their best interests — he’s thinking only of himself and his future presidential campaign. Make no mistake: this dangerous decision will backfire and harm the very people he is supposed to protect,” Jenny Lawson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

Colorado governor to sign abortion, transgender care bills

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to sign a set of health care bills Friday afternoon to enshrine access to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications, as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care. The goal of the legislation […]

11 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special leg...

Associated Press

Latest abortion pill ruling could hit some safe havens hard

For California, New York and some other states trying to position themselves as safe havens for those seeking abortions, a federal court ruling this week could be a setback, adding barriers to obtaining one of the two drugs usually used in combination to end pregnancies with medication. A ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court […]

11 hours ago

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, second from left, answers questions from reporters during...

Associated Press

Suspect in Cash App founder killing makes court appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 38-year-old tech consultant charged with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee made his first appearance in a San Francisco courtroom Friday but did not enter a plea. Nima Momeni, who police say knew Lee, is now scheduled to be arraigned April 25. The judge ordered Momeni held in […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan paper mill temporarily closes due to fungal illness

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A paper mill in northern Michigan will close for up to three weeks for a scrubbing after authorities confirmed at least 21 cases of a fungal infection among workers since March and dozens more probable cases. The illness, blastomycosis, is related to a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A red-shouldered hawk fluffs up it's feathers and spreads wings to facilitate drying after a...

Associated Press

NJ charges itself with damaging land it was bound to protect

New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has charged itself with damaging habitat for threatened and endangered birds that it was supposed to protect. The work was designed to create habitat for one species of bird, but actually wound up destroying habitat for two others. The department acknowledged it sent a violation notice and threatened penalties […]

11 hours ago

Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, right, speaks with voters after a campaign rally...

Associated Press

GOP candidates tread cautiously on gun issues in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans running for governor have deflected questions about gun legislation since this week’s mass shooting at a Louisville bank, turning instead to prayer and a focus on mental health. While GOP candidates were treading cautiously on a core issue for many Republican voters, professing strong support for gun rights, some […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban in closed-door ceremony