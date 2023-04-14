Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Workers at anti-poverty World Bank struggle to pay bills

Apr 13, 2023, 9:21 PM

Workers who are contracted to feed World Bank employees through a firm called the Compass Group, pr...

Workers who are contracted to feed World Bank employees through a firm called the Compass Group, protest for higher wages and affordable healthcare benefits, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, outside of the World Bank in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Andre Blount has been serving food to dignitaries at World Bank headquarters for nearly 10 years and says he has gotten exactly one raise — for 50 cents.

This week, as leaders from around the world are in D.C for the bring attention to what they see as a galling situation:

The workers who put food on the table for an organization whose mission is to fight poverty are themselves struggling to get by. Union leaders say a quarter of the World Bank food workers employed as a contract laborers through Compass Group North America receive public benefits, like SNAP, or food stamps, just to make ends meet.

“It’s sickening,” Blount, 33, said as he joined red-shirted union members this week on a picket line outside the development bank on a hot afternoon. “They go around the world looking for how to help people, but you have hundreds of employees in D.C. who are struggling.”

Inside, meanwhile, suited-up professionals were striding through a lobby where “End Poverty” T-shirts and tote bags are for sale.

The building’s expansive cafeteria overlooks an indoor pond and caters to even the most particular palates. There’s a soup station called “Ladle and Crust,” a “Mediterranean Table” station serving hummus and tabouli, and a sushi chef offering made-to-order rolls and sashimi.

A nearby fine dining room for diplomats and special guests of the bank was hosting lunch for delegations from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Many of the food service workers, it turns out, come from countries to which the development bank sends missions.

Blount, after a decade on the job, says he’s paid $18 an hour, above D.C.‘s minimum wage of $16.10. He says feeding some of the world’s most important people in a variety of service and catering roles should pay more than the legal minimum.

Blount, a member of the Unite Here Local 23 chapter, is one of roughly 150 Compass workers employed at the World Bank. They are in the midst of contract negotiations, seeking higher wages and better health care benefits.

World Bank spokesperson David Theis said that while the bank is not a party to talks between the union and Compass Group, the bank’s staff has “deep admiration and respect” for their food service colleagues. He said the bank ensured the workers were paid throughout the pandemic.

While $18 per hour may seem like a lot in some areas, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s “ living wage ” index lists $22.15 per hour for D.C.

Beginning July 1, the minimum wage in D.C. will increase to $17 per hour for all workers, one of the highest minimums in the country. The increase comes as persistent high inflation eats at workers’ paychecks and the median rent in Washington is $2,571, according to Zillow.

“The World Bank says its mission is to promote shared prosperity by increasing the incomes of the poorest 40% of people in every country,” Unite Here President D. Taylor said on a call with reporters.

“We think that first starts in the United States, by compensating food service workers here. They work hard every day yet struggle to pay their bills.”

Compass Group spokesperson Lisa Claybon said the firm was bargaining in good faith and eager to reach a fair agreement. She added that the company has “long history” of working to “do what’s best for our employees and clients.”

The current negotiations also cover Compass workers who serve food at the Smithsonian, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Institutes of Health.

Alex Campbell, director of the International Trade Union Confederation’s D.C. office, said workers around the globe “are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis that they didn’t cause.”

“To end poverty and promote shared prosperity in this turbulent moment, workers everywhere need decent living standards, basic rights on the job, and collective bargaining,” Campbell said. “That’s true from Compass employees here in D.C. to workers on projects funded by the World Bank Group anywhere in the world.”

Blount said he simply believes that his job should pay him what he’s worth. He added, “If I were to get a raise from Compass Group, it will help with saving up emergency funds, paying my bills on time instead of being late.”

United States News

A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Indian...

Associated Press

Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last year it was National Rifle Association is holding its annual convention within days of mass shootings that shook the nation. The three-day gathering, beginning Friday, will include thousands of the organization’s most active members at Indianapolis’ convention center and is attracting a bevy of top Republican presidential candidates — enough that […]

21 hours ago

A North Atlantic right whale surfaces on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, Monday, March 27, 2023. The...

Associated Press

Landmark law saved whales through marine industries change

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — On a breezy spring day, scientists and conservationists methodically conducted experiments near 15 North Atlantic right whales that occasionally spouted and surfaced in a bay south of Boston. The pod of adults and calves is about 4% of the worldwide population of a marine mammal that almost disappeared from the planet […]

21 hours ago

This combination of photos show actor Gwyneth Paltrow at the courthouse for her trial in Park City,...

Associated Press

‘Quiet luxury’: No flash, no logos, but big-time style

NEW YORK (AP) — They’re the biggest of brands. But with no logos. And that’s the whole point. Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment — at least among people who can spend in the face of higher […]

21 hours ago

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month

U.S. wholesale prices fell last month, a sign that inflationary pressures in the economy are finally easing.

21 hours ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold

The Justice Department said it will again go to the Supreme Court over abortion after a lower court allowed mifepristone to remain available.

21 hours ago

Llano resident Emily Decker protests outside a Llano County Commissioner's Court meeting at the Lla...

Associated Press

Texas county roiled by book ban considered closing libraries

Leaders in a rural Texas county held a special meeting Thursday but drew back from the drastic option of shutting their public library system rather than heeding a federal judge’s order to return books to the shelves on themes ranging from teen sexuality and gender to bigotry and race. Following public comments both for and […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Workers at anti-poverty World Bank struggle to pay bills