Gov. Hobbs issues emergency declaration to repair flooding damage near Sedona

Apr 14, 2023, 11:00 AM

(City of Sedona Photo)

(City of Sedona Photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a declaration of emergency Thursday for Yavapai County, where flooding forced evacuations and left behind damage last month.

“Camp Verde and other nearby communities will get some much needed relief after getting hit with extreme weather last month,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“The declaration of emergency will allow this area to repair critical infrastructure damaged by flooding.”

The declaration allots $200,000 from the general fund to the director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management.

Parts of Yavapai County saw immense flooding from heavy rain and snow melt at higher elevations between March 15-23.

Evacuation orders were issued once authorities determined the conditions made some neighborhoods in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas, as well as Black Canyon City, unsafe.

Roads were also impacted from flooding, rock slides and other adverse weather conditions.

