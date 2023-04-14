Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple metro Phoenix freeway closures to delay drivers this weekend

Apr 14, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:16 am

PHOENIX — Drivers should plan ahead and prepare for extra travel time as multiple Valley freeway closures could delay traffic this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

Near Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 51/Loop 202 “Mini Stack” and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road will also be closed during that time, as well as the westbound US 60 ramp to I-10.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed during that time, as well as southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road, Pinnacle Peak Road and Rose Garden Lane.

In the East Valley, the eastbound US 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed between Mesa and Val Vista drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

North of Phoenix, eastbound Loop 303 will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and the I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

In Phoenix, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 am. Monday for bridge work.

Finally, in Buckeye, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m.  Saturday for a widening project.

Westbound I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for the widening project.

