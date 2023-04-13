Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Apr 13, 2023, 4:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Howard Adams, 62, of Edgewater, Florida, was sentenced in federal court in the District of Columbia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Adams was arrested in Edgewater in March 2021.

According to court documents, Adams joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Adams unlawfully approached the U.S. Capitol after rioters pushed through a line of United States Capitol Police officers. Adams eventually entered the Rotunda and then went through Statuary Hall, officials said. Prosecutors said Adams went to the House chamber doorway, where he joined a group chanting, “Break it down!” and “Stop the steal!”

Unable to break down the door, Adams returned to the Rotunda, investigators said. Adams ignored orders from law enforcement officers to exit the building and made contact with an officer who attempted to push him toward an exit door, officials said. Adams eventually left the building about an hour after entering.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, officials said. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

United States News

Associated Press

Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline

MIAMI (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida outpatient surgical center has been convicted of stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline. Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. She faces up to 10 […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022. Louisiana lost more tha...

Associated Press

Environmentalists: Wasted gas hurts climate, state revenue

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lost more than $82 million worth of natural gas in 2019 due to leaks, venting or flaring at production sites, according to a study released Thursday by an environmental group and government watchdog organizations. The Environmental Defense Fund’s report said state fossil fuel producers wasted more than 27 billion cubic […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina p...

Associated Press

Survivors of fatal abduction talk grisly captivity in Mexico

One of two Americans who survived a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends on one of the kidnappers’ phones. A road trip for cosmetic surgery took a fatal turn on March 3 when Latavia McGee and three friends […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference, July 23, 201...

Associated Press

Baltimore police hope reform can coexist with lowering crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police leaders hope to show that crime reduction and police reform aren’t mutually exclusive as they push to overhaul the troubled department. Praise for the city’s police has been hard to come by in recent years. Baltimore has a court-enforceable agreement with the federal government to reform its police department, known […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Doctor acquitted in 14 patient deaths sues health system

DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after they were given painkillers has filed a lawsuit against a national Catholic health system that operates the hospital where he worked in the intensive care unit. William Husel claims malicious prosecution and names Trinity Health Corp. in a complaint […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 ex-LA sheriff’s deputies face federal civil rights charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are accused of violating the civil rights of a skateboarder in 2020 and perpetrating a coverup, federal prosecutors said Thursday. A grand jury handed down the indictment last month, and both ex-deputies surrendered to authorities Thursday when it was unsealed. Miguel Vega and Christopher […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack