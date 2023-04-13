Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline

Apr 13, 2023, 3:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — A nurse who previously worked at a Florida outpatient surgical center has been convicted of stealing fentanyl and replacing the powerful pain medication with saline.

Catherine Shannon Dunton, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a consumer product in Fort Pierce federal court, according to court records. She faces up to 10 years in prison at a June 27 hearing.

According to court records, Dunton worked from September 2021 to April 2022 as a circulating nurse at The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach, about 45 miles 72 (kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

Center employees performing an inventory noticed the missing drugs, and video surveillance was used to identify Dunton as a suspect, officials said.

Beginning in February last year, prosecutors said Dunton took vials of fentanyl and injected it into herself. To avoid detection, she replaced the narcotic painkiller from nearly 450 vials with saline solution, and then returned the adulterated vials to the center for use during outpatient surgical procedures, investigators said.

Prosecutors had arranged for a Food and Drug Administration anesthesiologist to testify that surgery patients receiving diluted fentanyl was not safe. Inadequate pain control can also lead to an elevated risk of heart attack or stroke in vulnerable patients, officials said. Also, tampering with the vial presented a risk of contamination, which could lead to infection during or after the surgical procedure.

United States News

FILE - A flare burns at Venture Global LNG in Cameron, La., April 21, 2022. Louisiana lost more tha...

Associated Press

Environmentalists: Wasted gas hurts climate, state revenue

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana lost more than $82 million worth of natural gas in 2019 due to leaks, venting or flaring at production sites, according to a study released Thursday by an environmental group and government watchdog organizations. The Environmental Defense Fund’s report said state fossil fuel producers wasted more than 27 billion cubic […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina p...

Associated Press

Survivors of fatal abduction talk grisly captivity in Mexico

One of two Americans who survived a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends on one of the kidnappers’ phones. A road trip for cosmetic surgery took a fatal turn on March 3 when Latavia McGee and three friends […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference, July 23, 201...

Associated Press

Baltimore police hope reform can coexist with lowering crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police leaders hope to show that crime reduction and police reform aren’t mutually exclusive as they push to overhaul the troubled department. Praise for the city’s police has been hard to come by in recent years. Baltimore has a court-enforceable agreement with the federal government to reform its police department, known […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Doctor acquitted in 14 patient deaths sues health system

DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after they were given painkillers has filed a lawsuit against a national Catholic health system that operates the hospital where he worked in the intensive care unit. William Husel claims malicious prosecution and names Trinity Health Corp. in a complaint […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 ex-LA sheriff’s deputies face federal civil rights charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are accused of violating the civil rights of a skateboarder in 2020 and perpetrating a coverup, federal prosecutors said Thursday. A grand jury handed down the indictment last month, and both ex-deputies surrendered to authorities Thursday when it was unsealed. Miguel Vega and Christopher […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. speaks to Waukesha County, Wis., District Attorney Susan Opper in a Wauke...

Associated Press

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade to pay more restitution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge ordered a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in restitution Thursday, saying she wants to make sure he doesn’t profit from any potential movie or book deal. Darrell […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline