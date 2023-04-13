Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Survivors of fatal abduction talk grisly captivity in Mexico

Apr 13, 2023, 3:19 PM

FILE - A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina p...

FILE - A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, on March 3, 2023. A man who admitted to purchasing firearms that he knew would be going from the U.S. to a Mexican drug cartel has been arrested in Texas after the discovery that one of the weapons was linked to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros, according federal court records, Saturday, March 18. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


One of two Americans who survived a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends on one of the kidnappers’ phones.

A road trip for cosmetic surgery took a fatal turn on March 3 when Latavia McGee and three friends crossed into a border town dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel where they were fired on and loaded into a pickup truck. McGee and Eric Williams survived but Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown died. All grew up together in Lake City, South Carolina, a town of fewer than 6,000 people.

McGee and Williams discussed the experience in an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The all-too-familiar sounds of the gunshots and commotion from the abduction rang out from someone’s phone in the house where masked, gun-toting members of the cartel had taken them, McGee recalled. When she got confirmation that the video depicted her kidnapping, she asked if she could see it.

“I just started crying,” McGee said of her reaction to the video. “I was like, ‘I’m never going home.’”

Learning of the video’s circulation made her feel “a little better,” McGee said, but she still didn’t know if their families had any knowledge of the events. Indeed, the events shook families across the Carolinas who said they agonized for days waiting to hear whether their loved ones had survived.

McGee and Williams shared grisly details with CNN about their days held captive in a remote region of the Gulf Coast. At one point the two friends said the cartel tried to make them have sex.

Williams, sitting in a wheelchair with a brace on his left leg, told CNN that the cartel brought them to a clinic after questioning them at gunpoint. Williams, who had been shot in the left leg, said the someone stitched his wound on a two-by-four.

McGee’s despair persisted as cartel members drove them around blindfolded in trucks filled with police scanners.

“They knew what was going on. They always was a step ahead,” McGee told CNN. “I was like, ‘They’re never going to find us like this.’”

Their fortunes changed when McGee said they awoke one night from the dark room in a remote region of the Gulf Coast. A man holding a phone light entered and said he was fighting with his boss to free them after “somebody made the wrong call,” according to McGee.

Early on the morning of March 6, the two survivors said the cartel dropped the four Americans at a wood shack where officials later found them. Williams said he lay covered on the floor of a pickup truck, hidden by the dead bodies of Woodard and Brown.

United States News

FILE - Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference, July 23, 201...

Associated Press

Baltimore police hope reform can coexist with lowering crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police leaders hope to show that crime reduction and police reform aren’t mutually exclusive as they push to overhaul the troubled department. Praise for the city’s police has been hard to come by in recent years. Baltimore has a court-enforceable agreement with the federal government to reform its police department, known […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Doctor acquitted in 14 patient deaths sues health system

DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after they were given painkillers has filed a lawsuit against a national Catholic health system that operates the hospital where he worked in the intensive care unit. William Husel claims malicious prosecution and names Trinity Health Corp. in a complaint […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

2 ex-LA sheriff’s deputies face federal civil rights charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are accused of violating the civil rights of a skateboarder in 2020 and perpetrating a coverup, federal prosecutors said Thursday. A grand jury handed down the indictment last month, and both ex-deputies surrendered to authorities Thursday when it was unsealed. Miguel Vega and Christopher […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. speaks to Waukesha County, Wis., District Attorney Susan Opper in a Wauke...

Associated Press

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade to pay more restitution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge ordered a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in restitution Thursday, saying she wants to make sure he doesn’t profit from any potential movie or book deal. Darrell […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge who sentenced Parkland shooter removed from other case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The judge who oversaw the sentencing of the Parkland massacre gunman was removed from another death penalty murder case Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court, which agreed she showed unfair sympathy for prosecutors in the Parkland school shooting case. The court removed Judge Elizabeth Scherer from overseeing any post-conviction proceedings for […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Funerals set for most of Louisville’s bank shooting victims

Funeral arrangements were disclosed Thursday for most of the five bank employees killed this week in Louisville, Kentucky, as the city continues to grieve the victims of one of the latest U.S. mass shootings. As obituaries were posted online, more details surfaced about the lives of the employees killed Monday at Old National Bank. They […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Survivors of fatal abduction talk grisly captivity in Mexico