Rays tie record with 13-0 start, rally to beat Red Sox 9-3

Apr 13, 2023, 12:55 PM

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate a solo home run in the first inning o...

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe (8) and Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

