Electric bike bursts into flames inside Phoenix house but no one injured

PHOENIX – An electric bicycle burst into flames inside a Phoenix home and sent three people into the street for safety Thursday morning, first responders said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the homeowners of the property near 27th and Northern avenues called for help around 5:30 a.m.

The caller said an electric bike that was charging suddenly caught fire and spread inside the house, Capt. Scott Douglas said in a press release.

Crews reached the scene and found the occupants uninjured outside.

Firefighters then went into the house and put out the flames.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were made available.

