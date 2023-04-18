Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t be afraid to hire millennials, Gen Zers

Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Unsplash Photo)...

(Unsplash Photo)

(Unsplash Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dave,

I am the managing partner of a family business. We would like to add to our team, but I’m worried we can’t try to hold millennials and Gen Zers to the same standards as other generations without losing them.

How do you feel about this?

– Sarah

Sarah,

Listen, I’ve got a building full of Gen Zers and millennials — and I love them. If you hire the rights ones, you’re getting people who love calluses on their hands and on their brains. They make the interview process easy too, because there are just two types from these generations: the ones who are unbelievably awesome and the ones who aren’t.

But the great ones are not afraid of hard work. They’re passionate, intelligent and mission driven. I mean, they’ll charge the gates of hell with water pistols for something they believe in.

But that means you have to provide meaning in the work they do. They want to see that their work connects to something that matters. They want to be treated with dignity, not like units of production. And they have inquiring minds. Most of them want to know why you do things the way you do them. All that is perfectly OK with me and always has been.

Now, they’re the worst two generations to work for someone who’s just a boss. That’s because bosses push while leaders pull. If you’re going to pull, you have to inform, communicate and share a vision that draws people into your mission. Bosses, for the most part, have a “do it this way because I said so” attitude. That’s not going to last long with Gen Zers and millennials.

I get where you’re coming from though, Sarah. I’ve still got friends and business associates who tell me we’re going to lose everyone from these generations if we don’t cave in and give them things like “the flexibility to work from home” — which really means, “I don’t want to work much” or “I want to work all the time.”

Listen, I understand not everyone who works from home falls into one of those two categories, but some of them do. There are folks who put in 80 hours a week because they can’t put their screens down and live a life. Or they work three hours a day and call it “working from home.” That’s not working from home — that’s working part-time hours for full-time pay. And that’s called stealing.

But millennials and Gen Zers? I’m a huge fan of these generations. I truly, personally like them. They are, for the most part, genuine, real people and hard workers. If you give them what you should as a leader, they’ll blow you away with their smarts and what they’re capable of achieving!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(Pixabay Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Pay back ex-girlfriend for loan on motorcycle and move on

Pay back the loan taken out on your behalf for the motorcycle, even though it's been since been wrecked. It's the right thing to do.

8 days ago

(Needpix Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t buy a home when you’re broke and in debt

Buying a house when you’re in debt and broke is a really bad idea. It’s the fastest way to turn something that should be a blessing into a financial and emotional curse.

15 days ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Pay off mortgage with proceeds from rental property sale

Money guru Dave Ramsey advises a homeowner to use the money from the sale of rental property to pay off her home and other debt instead of buying more real estate to rent out.

17 days ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Tips for first-time home buyers include putting 20% down

If you're planning to make a down payment of at least 20% on a place to live, that’s a smart move! Here are more tips for first-time homebuyers.

22 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Rachel Cruze

These are the best food budget hacks you’ll find to help with meal planning

Two tools that help with the food portion of the family budget are buying guides and meal plans. Here’s a breakdown of what they are.

24 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Talk with peers, employee before putting him on company fast track

Let's talk about best practices in business. When kicking around the idea of promoting an employee, make sure they're on board with it.

29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t be afraid to hire millennials, Gen Zers