PHOENIX –- Politics at the local and state level dominated headlines this week.

Here’s what was covered this week:

Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker

The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris this week after letting a witness make accusations of bribery during a February election reforms hearing.

The resolution to expel Harris was approved by a 46-13 vote, leaving state Republicans with a single-seat majority until a new Republican is elected to take her place.

Gov. Hobbs commemorates her first 100 days

This week Gov. Katie Hobbs looked back on her first 100 days in office.

In that time, she has issued executive orders involving the state’s prison system, passed and vetoed bills, and took three trips to the state’s southern border.

Suns kick off playoff run Sunday

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Game 1 set for Sunday.

This playoff run holds a new kind of pressure for Valley fans who are used to falling just short of a championship.

Many on the team and in the state are hoping to see the team take the title, not just for them but for legendary announcer Al McCoy, who is set to retire after 51 years with the team.

Other topics covered in this week’s podcast include:

– Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne reiterated his urge for all schools to have resource officers on campus.

– Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is the latest to announce his bid for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

– The Phoenix “Canal Killer” was found guilty on all charges in 1990s murders that rocked the Valley.

– Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego touts water, tech as big parts of the city’s future.

