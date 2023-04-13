Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Threat forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere

Apr 13, 2023, 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A “credible threat” forced California’s Assembly to cancel their Thursday session while senators evacuated to work in a new location, officials said.

State senators and their staff members were notified about the threat involving the building in an email from Senate Secretary Erika Contreras.

“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” Contreras wrote. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

The Assembly canceled its session, said John Ferrera, chief of staff for Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. Staffers were told to “remain situationally aware and report any suspicious activity,” said a memo from Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez.

The California Highway Patrol did not respond to repeated calls and emails seeking additional comment on the threat.

At the Capitol on Thursday business appeared to go on as usual, with a rally taking place outside and people walking around the park that surrounds the building. As of about 10 a.m. the public was allowed to enter the building and people, including school children, were taking tours.

Earlier some people had been turned away from entering, the Los Angeles Times reported. But the Capitol building was not placed on official lockdown, said John Casey, spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Contreras said the session has been moved to another state building nearby. The session, set to start at 9 a.m., was delayed by 45 minutes. She instructed staff who had not yet arrived at work to stay home and told those already in their offices to remain in place.

__

Photographer Rich Pedroncelli and Associated Press writer Sophie Austin contributed.

United States News

Associated Press

Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person kills 18,000 cattle

DIMMITT, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires. Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera has said the Monday fire and explosion at […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Penobscot Indians accuse Maine priests of sexual abuse

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Four Native Americans who say they were abused by three Roman Catholic priests on their reservation in Maine are the latest to bring lawsuits since the state fully lifted the statute of limitations for child sex crimes. The Penobscot Nation members contend the abuse started when they were 7 to 16 […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd

The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle George Floyd. John Pope Jr. will received $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million. The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City “Council. Both lawsuits stemmed from arrests in 2017 — three years before Chauvin killed Floyd […]

12 hours ago

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, left, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, attend a news conferenc...

Associated Press

No known threats to Boston Marathon, but police are prepared

BOSTON (AP) — There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but because it’s the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed three spectators, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said Thursday that they are prepared for anything. “At this point in time, the FBI is not aware of any specific […]

12 hours ago

WNBA Phoenix Mercury basketball player Brittney Griner, right, sits next to her wife, Cherelle Grin...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner makes appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton event

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Friday at a women’s empowerment luncheon held during the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in New York City. Griner, who this week announced that she would write a book about her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia, thanked those gathered at the luncheon […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights in its namesake state Thursday because of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline said in a statement. The ash cloud is from Shiveluch Volcano, the airline said. About 23 flights to, from and within Alaska were canceled as of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Threat forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere