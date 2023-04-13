Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Teens charged in fatal school shooting get separate trials

Apr 13, 2023, 8:46 AM

FILE - Law enforcement officers stand outside a school housing an educational program called Starts...

FILE - Law enforcement officers stand outside a school housing an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines, Iowa, School District, following a shooting, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines. Bravon Michael Tukes and Preston Walls, the two Iowa teenagers charged in a shooting at the Des Moines alternative school, will be tried separately so one of the teens can testify on behalf of the other, a judge ruled Monday, April 10, 2023. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers charged in a shooting at a Des Moines school will be tried separately so one of the teens can testify in defense of the other.

A judge ruled this week that the trials of Preston Walls, 18, and Bravon Tukes, 19, should be separated so Walls could be called to testify by Tukes’ defense lawyers.

Both teens are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation in the shooting deaths of students Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, on Jan. 23 at an alternative school for at-risk students called Starts Right Here.

Walls is accused of shooting both students and injuring Will Keeps, who founded the school. Walls then left the school in a car driven by Tukes.

Tukes’ attorneys sought to separate the trials at an earlier hearing. They noted Walls has said Tukes wasn’t involved in the shooting. Tukes’ attorneys want Walls to testify in Tukes’ defense and asked for separate trials so that such testimony is possible.

The judge agreed to separate the trials but denied a request to delay Walls’ trial, which is scheduled to start May 1. A trial date for Tukes hasn’t been scheduled.

The Starts Right Here program reopened in February with additional security. Keeps, an activist and rapper whose given name is Will Holmes, is back to work at the school even as he recovers from gunshot wounds to his hip and right hand.

United States News

Associated Press

Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person kills 18,000 cattle

DIMMITT, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires. Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera has said the Monday fire and explosion at […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Penobscot Indians accuse Maine priests of sexual abuse

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Four Native Americans who say they were abused by three Roman Catholic priests on their reservation in Maine are the latest to bring lawsuits since the state fully lifted the statute of limitations for child sex crimes. The Penobscot Nation members contend the abuse started when they were 7 to 16 […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd

The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle George Floyd. John Pope Jr. will received $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million. The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City “Council. Both lawsuits stemmed from arrests in 2017 — three years before Chauvin killed Floyd […]

12 hours ago

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, left, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, attend a news conferenc...

Associated Press

No known threats to Boston Marathon, but police are prepared

BOSTON (AP) — There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but because it’s the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed three spectators, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said Thursday that they are prepared for anything. “At this point in time, the FBI is not aware of any specific […]

12 hours ago

WNBA Phoenix Mercury basketball player Brittney Griner, right, sits next to her wife, Cherelle Grin...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner makes appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton event

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Friday at a women’s empowerment luncheon held during the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network in New York City. Griner, who this week announced that she would write a book about her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia, thanked those gathered at the luncheon […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights in its namesake state Thursday because of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline said in a statement. The ash cloud is from Shiveluch Volcano, the airline said. About 23 flights to, from and within Alaska were canceled as of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Teens charged in fatal school shooting get separate trials