Indiana shooting suspect dead after overnight standoff

Apr 13, 2023, 6:37 AM

Associated Press

BY


KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man who opened fire at a northeastern Indiana apartment complex, shooting at officers during an hours-long overnight standoff, died early Thursday after being taken into custody, police said.

The suspect, who police said fired hundreds of rounds Wednesday night from a second-floor apartment in Kendallville, died while receiving medical treatment shortly after he was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. by SWAT team members, said Sgt. Brian Walker with Indiana State Police.

The man “ended up succumbing to his injuries while he was in the ambulance,” Walker told The (Kendallville) News-Sun.

Walker said he did not know the nature of the man’s injuries, telling The Associated Press that “they were not readily apparent.” He said the Noble County coroner would determine the man’s cause of death and also confirm his identity.

He said no officers or members of the public were injured.

Officers were called to the scene about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots being fired from the apartment, Walker said. He said more than 100 officers from multiple agencies eventually responded to the shooting in Kendallville, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The suspect fired shots from a rifle at officers and also shot randomly out of the building until around 9 p.m. Then the situation calmed, and SWAT teams began an hours-long process of working their way into the building to locate and remove the suspect during a standoff lasting about 10 hours.

Walker said in a news release that “attempts to establish a line of communication with the suspect were unsuccessful” and the suspect never responded to commands officers made through a loudspeaker.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting and standoff, which prompted police to move residents in adjoining apartments and neighboring apartment buildings to safety. Those residents were allowed to return home Thursday morning.

