Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution

Apr 13, 2023, 4:06 AM

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme...

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, June 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s constitution is caught in a tug-of-war. With an effort to enshrine abortion rights looming this fall, an influential mix of Republican politicians, lobbying organizations and business interests is working to make another change to the state’s founding document first. They are pushing an amendment raising the threshold for passing future constitutional changes to 60% of Ohio voters from 50%-plus-one. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s constitution is caught in a high-stakes tug-of-war.

With an to 60% of Ohio voters.

“This issue isn’t just about abortion,” said Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis, who represented a cross-section of conservative causes at recent strategy talks on the subject. “This is about family farming. This is about small businesses. This is around Second Amendment rights, setting the minimum wage.”

Despite that powerful line-up of conservative support, getting the 60% question to the ballot this August has been fraught with complications.

First, there’s the fact that Statehouse Republicans voted to eliminate most August special elections last year. GOP Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s elections chief and a likely 2024 U.S. Senate candidate, was among the measure’s highest profile supporters, testifying: “These unnecessary ‘off-cycle’ elections aren’t good for taxpayers, election officials or the civic health of our state. It’s time for them to go!”

LaRose and powerful Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, a fellow Republican, have now changed course, realizing the political stakes. Both favor reinstating August elections — at least, just this once — after lawmakers missed the deadline for a May vote. LaRose says a well-publicized statewide issue “is a very different thing” than the low turnout local ballot questions he opined against in December.

The swiftly timed reversal didn’t initially go over well with Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, who has struggled to conduct business with a fractured supermajority caucus.

“Let me be abundantly clear. I am and have always been 100% Pro-Life,” Stephens tweeted on March 24. “I will stand for life at every turn; however, I am not for changing the rules willy nilly at a whim when it comes to changing our constitution.” Among Stephens’ concerns were the burden and expense an August election would impose on already stressed local election officials.

Stephens ultimately relented, calling August “a possibility,” after fellow Republicans launched an effort to thwart his authority and push the 60% threshold resolution directly to the House floor. The effort would prevent Stephens from delaying a vote past May 10, the deadline for an August election the resolution will reinstate.

In Ohio, 59% of voters in last year’s midterm elections said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 U.S. voters. Only 7% of Ohio voters said abortion should be illegal in all cases.

“Republicans aren’t going to put it on the same ballot as the abortion issue,” said ex-House Constitutional Resolutions Committee Chair Scott Wiggam, whom Stephens ousted as chair after he worked at cross purposes to his own committee by signing the petition. “That’s because if they both pass with 50%-plus-one, then abortion would be protected by a 60% threshold into the future.”

Not that it would pass if it reaches the floor.

A lack of the necessary three-fifths majority tanked large coalition of advocacy groups who organized against it oppose it.

Among Republicans, some constitutional purists worry about the unforeseen consequences of changing a simple majority requirement in place since 1912. Others are concerned about opposition to the idea among GOP voters, particularly in rural areas that look unkindly on government overreach.

About a dozen sitting GOP lawmakers, for instance, supported a pending medical freedom amendment aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Diana Smith, the conservative from Bradford in western Ohio who is gathering signatures for that effort, said it’s unfair to require its backers to win an additional 10% of the Ohio electorate.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, we’re all citizens, we’re all one,” she said. “It’s been in our Constitution that one greater than 50% should be the majority, and I feel that it should stay that way, that we the people are the ones that should be in charge of our government.”

Rob Sexton, legislative affairs director for the Buckeye Firearms Association, is among the coalition of groups in the “right to food” amendments pass in other states with trepidation.

“Ballot issues, in general, have increasingly become almost completely influenced by whoever has the most money,” he said. “So when you’re talking about our state’s foundational document, then we believe it needs protection from large national organizations that may not have Ohio values but are able to bankroll multi-million ballot campaigns in our state.”

However, the way its Republican backers have overtly tied the Ohio proposal to sinking abortion rights appears to have weakened would-be support elsewhere.

Two of the state’s most powerful pro-business groups — the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Business Roundtable — have so far remained neutral on both amendments.

The Chamber hosted and the Roundtable attended the March strategy meeting with Gonidakis; state Rep. Brian Stewart, the resolution’s sponsor; Wiggam and others whose support for the higher threshold is unrelated to abortion. But the two heavy hitters — run by former Republican U.S. Reps. Steve Stivers and Pat Tiberi, respectively — generally don’t wade into social issues on which their corporate members, and the state, might be divided.

While the proposal’s immediate targets are abortion rights, recreational marijuana legalization, a minimum wage increase and redistricting reform, some conservatives recognize a 60% threshold could hurt their own future constitutional efforts.

Across the U.S., states are declaring constitutional rights to protect abortion access. That could prompt conservatives to try to repeal it down the line.

United States News

FILE - A man waits outside a H&R Block tax preparation office on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Broo...

Associated Press

Haven’t filed taxes yet? Don’t panic. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, which is just around the corner. Filing U.S. tax returns — especially for the first time — can seem like a daunting task, but there are steps you can take to make it less stressful. Whether you do your taxes yourself, go to […]

4 hours ago

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a visit t...

Associated Press

Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail. The ruling late Wednesday temporarily narrowed a decision by a lower court judge in Texas that had […]

1 day ago

Justin Pearson celebrates with supporters after being reinstated to the Tennessee House of Represen...

Associated Press

Expelled to reinstated: Pearson to return to Tennessee House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The second of two Black Democrats expelled from the Republican-led Tennessee House will follow his colleague in a return to work at the Capitol on Thursday, a week after their banishments for a gun control protest on the House floor that propelled them into the national spotlight. Justin Pearson was easily […]

1 day ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former President D...

Associated Press

Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was expected to visit the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. The Republican was scheduled to meet with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump […]

1 day ago

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...

Associated Press

Death penalty looms over Pittsburgh synagogue massacre trial

The man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history tried for years to avoid a federal jury trial, which would decide whether to convict him of shooting to death 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Ultimately those efforts failed, and jury selection is less than two weeks away. Court filings show 46-year-old Robert […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of rain fell in a matter of hours in Fort Lauderdale – causing widespread flooding, the closure of the city’s airport and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail service for the Broward County region. The city of Fort Lauderdale released a statement Wednesday evening urging residents […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution