Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SZA to close out SOS Tour at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in October

Apr 14, 2023, 10:00 AM

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)...

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

(Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter SZA will perform in Phoenix this fall to close out the next North American leg of the “SOS Tour.”

The show is set for Oct. 29 at Footprint Center. Tickets go on sale for the general public at noon Friday.

SZA, whose given name is Solána Imani Rowe, made her name in the music industry with hits “Love Galore,” “Kill Bill” and “Shirt.”

She’s already earned a slew of Grammy nominations, including for best new artist in 2018, and got her first win last year when “Kiss Me More,” a duet with Doja Cat, was named best pop duo/group performance.

RELATED STORIES

The singer’s first major label album, 2017’s “Ctrl,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her follow-up, “SOS,” spent 10 weeks at No. 1 after its December 2022 release.

The next leg of the “SOS Tour” will kick off in Europe for 10 dates before she heads back home to the U.S. She kicked off the tour in February and March with a 17-city North American leg.

The upcoming Phoenix stop will be the singer’s third Valley performance. SZA performed at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre in 2017 and at Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre in 2014, according to Setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Union board holds off on decision to bring back police to campuses

A Valley high school district board on Thursday night voted to set aside deciding whether to bring police back on campuses.

10 hours ago

People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, near Boulder C...

Associated Press

What might Colorado River cuts mean for Arizona, other states?

An Interior Department analysis considers two ways to force cuts in the Colorado River water supply for Arizona, Nevada and California.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Elementary School District)...

Taylor Tasler

Valley school district cuts absenteeism rate in half in less than a year

As schools dealt with chronic absenteeism after the COVID-19 pandemic, one Valley district has reduced the amount in less than a year.

10 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

KTAR.com

Multiple metro Phoenix freeway closures to delay drivers this weekend

Drivers should plan ahead and prepare for extra travel time as multiple Valley freeway closures could delay traffic this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

10 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 14-16

The Maricopa County Fair, Monster Jam and Foodstock are all returning to the Valley for a weekend of family fun. 

10 hours ago

Horse Mesa spill gate testing. (Salt River Project Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Signs point to another wet winter season in Arizona’s future

Arizona might have a second consecutive wet winter on the way, according to a state climate expert, although predictions for the last one missed the mark.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

SZA to close out SOS Tour at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in October