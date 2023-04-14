SZA to close out SOS Tour at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in October

PHOENIX — Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter SZA will perform in Phoenix this fall to close out the next North American leg of the “SOS Tour.”

The show is set for Oct. 29 at Footprint Center. Tickets go on sale for the general public at noon Friday.

SZA, whose given name is Solána Imani Rowe, made her name in the music industry with hits “Love Galore,” “Kill Bill” and “Shirt.”

She’s already earned a slew of Grammy nominations, including for best new artist in 2018, and got her first win last year when “Kiss Me More,” a duet with Doja Cat, was named best pop duo/group performance.

The singer’s first major label album, 2017’s “Ctrl,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her follow-up, “SOS,” spent 10 weeks at No. 1 after its December 2022 release.

The next leg of the “SOS Tour” will kick off in Europe for 10 dates before she heads back home to the U.S. She kicked off the tour in February and March with a 17-city North American leg.

The upcoming Phoenix stop will be the singer’s third Valley performance. SZA performed at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre in 2017 and at Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre in 2014, according to Setlist.fm.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.