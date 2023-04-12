PHOENIX – Walk-up Phoenix eatery Speedy Street Tacos is set to expand and begin operating under parent company Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s brand later this month.

The taco stand at 40th and Washington streets will officially reopen under the new identity April 29 with giveaways ranging from free meals for a year, gift cards of $200 and $50 and merchandise for the first 100 customers in line.

“We’re so grateful for Speedy’s loyal customer base, and excited to officially make it a part of the Mesquite Fresh Street Mex family,” owner Naser Alatrash said in a press release Tuesday.

“Fans of Speedy should know that the tacos will keep their same unique grilled flavor, and will be available alongside Mesquite’s existing burrito, quesadilla and protein bowl menu options,” he said.

Alatrash and his brother Ahmad Alatrash, who grew up in Scottsdale, opened the little taco spot near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in 2016, separate from their first venture, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in Old Town Scottsdale.

But the pair said they always intended to absorb Speedy into the Mesquite Fresh Street Mex fold.

The Speedy site, which consists of a shack and covered outdoor seating, will be upgraded to include an enhanced drive-thru and a dine-in option.

Service will remain available 24 hours a day once the changeover is complete.

It will the be ninth Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in the Valley and will be followed by a Tolleson location later this year.

