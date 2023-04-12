Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Speedy Street Tacos in Phoenix to expand, become Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Apr 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Photo)...

(Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Photo)

(Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Walk-up Phoenix eatery Speedy Street Tacos is set to expand and begin operating under parent company Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s brand later this month.

The taco stand at 40th and Washington streets will officially reopen under the new identity April 29 with giveaways ranging from free meals for a year, gift cards of $200 and $50 and merchandise for the first 100 customers in line.

“We’re so grateful for Speedy’s loyal customer base, and excited to officially make it a part of the Mesquite Fresh Street Mex family,” owner Naser Alatrash said in a press release Tuesday.

“Fans of Speedy should know that the tacos will keep their same unique grilled flavor, and will be available alongside Mesquite’s existing burrito, quesadilla and protein bowl menu options,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Alatrash and his brother Ahmad Alatrash, who grew up in Scottsdale, opened the little taco spot near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in 2016, separate from their first venture, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in Old Town Scottsdale.

But the pair said they always intended to absorb Speedy into the Mesquite Fresh Street Mex fold.

The Speedy site, which consists of a shack and covered outdoor seating, will be upgraded to include an enhanced drive-thru and a dine-in option.

Service will remain available 24 hours a day once the changeover is complete.

It will the be ninth Mesquite Fresh Street Mex in the Valley and will be followed by a Tolleson location later this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the Arizona House on April 12, 2022. (Arizona Legislat...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House expels Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violation

The Arizona House voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris on Wednesday for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

14 hours ago

Marguerite Ruth Gabele (Photo via Queen Creek Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman who has cognitive problems

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Kevin Stone

Mark Lamb says Senate campaign will focus on Arizona issues, not opponents

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign will focus on issues, not his potential opposition.

14 hours ago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Phoenix grocery store hit for $1 million in Tuesday's drawing, lottery officials said.

14 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses first 100 days in office

Watch as Katie Hobbs holds a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate her first 100 days as Arizona's governor.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder near downtown Phoenix

A homeowner shot and killed an intruder near Seventh and Portland streets in the downtown Phoenix area over the weekend.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Speedy Street Tacos in Phoenix to expand, become Mesquite Fresh Street Mex