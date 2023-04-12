ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman who has cognitive problems
Apr 12, 2023, 11:45 AM
(Photo via Queen Creek Police Department)
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, authorities said.
Marguerite Ruth Gabele, 77, left home near Gantzel and Combs roads around 8:05 a.m., the Queen Creek Police Department said.
She was driving a silver 2011 Ford Escape bearing Arizona license plate CRY4695.
She didn’t take her wallet or phone, police said.
Gabele stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weigh 160 pounds. She had sandy blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a red shirt.
Anyone with information as to Gabele’s whereabouts is asked to call Queen Creek police at 480-358-3500.
