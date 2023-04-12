Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Your tax refund could be smaller than last year. Here’s why

Apr 12, 2023, 10:55 AM

The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on a U.S. $100 bill, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Marple ...

The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on a U.S. $100 bill, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. In a time of high inflation and high interest rates, refunds for taxpayers are on average 10% smaller this year compared with last year, in part due to expired pandemic relief programs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Expecting a tax refund? It could be smaller than last year. And with inflation still high, that money won’t go as far as it did a year ago.

The 90 million taxpayers who have filed as of March 31 got refunds that were an average of nearly 10% less than last year, in part due to pandemic relief programs expiring. The filing deadline for most taxpayers is Tuesday.

The average refund is $2,910, down from $3,226, a difference of more than $300, according to the most recent IRS data.

For many households, especially working families, the tax refund is the biggest one-time financial windfall of the year, said Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer of H&R Block.

“We know that working families in general are the most cash-strapped,” she said, adding that the expanded earned income tax and child tax credits during the COVID pandemic provided a lot of benefits for families with children.

The child tax credit, for example, is reverting to $2,000 per child, while the pandemic credit was as high as $3,600 per child. The child and dependent care credit, a tax break available to parents and those who care for family members while they work, had been expanded to a maximum of $8,000 in 2021 and is now a maximum of $2,100.

“As those provisions expired, that’s had a big impact,” Pickering said.

Rachel Zhou, 20, a college student in Boston whose father works in food delivery and whose stepmother is a social worker, said her family has used refunds in the past for things like home repairs that require big one-time payments. One rebate they received during the pandemic went toward fixing her house’s heating, air, and ventilation system, she said.

Zhou has worked since she was a teenager, and has already filed her taxes this year. Her refund? $1. Last year and the previous year she received “upwards of several hundred dollars,” she said.

“Overall it does make the situation a bit more tenuous,” said Zhou. “It is nice to have (the refund) at the end of the year — tax season — for when there are gaps to be made up for in the budget.”

Zhou has worked as a receptionist, at a grill and an ice cream shop, and in other jobs. For her father, who has shifted more towards self employment in the past few years (receiving 1099 forms for DoorDash and other delivery work), she said taxes have also become “more of a hit and less of a refund.”

Pickering said that more Americans took on side hustles, gig and freelance work during and since the pandemic, and so they may be experiencing the self-employment tax and the consequences of a lack of withholding. A traditional employer who provides a W2 would withhold taxes from each paycheck, meaning less of a potential shock at the end of the tax year.

Ted Rossman, an analyst with Bankrate.com, said those who receive refunds tend to use the money “very practically,” often to pay off debt and boost savings.

“What I do think is definitely significant is the fact that other costs have gone up,” Rossman said. “It’s bad enough that this is taking 10% off your tax refund, but on top of that, your groceries might be up, and rent, and gas prices. This is money that a lot of people really count on every year.”

“Even a difference of $300 on the tax refund, that does pale in comparison to the stimulus people received during the pandemic,” he said. “Psychologically, economically speaking, it probably feels like, ‘Just one more thing.’ So maybe it weighs on confidence more than actual spending.”

Alaina, 32, a Florida-based fiber artist who asked to be identified by her first name to protect her privacy, said her refund will go toward house repairs and “clearing up debt.”

“I have a lot on credit cards and have had to borrow money from people that I need to pay back,” she said. “I wish it could go for fun stuff, but money is too tight.”

Alaina, who sells her work online, has been self-employed since she lost her job in the healthcare sector in 2021. She said she hasn’t yet filed her taxes this year but that last year she and her husband, who is unemployed, received about $3,600 after filing jointly.

According to Bankrate’s Rossman, there’s a possibility that this year’s lower tax refunds could weaken consumer spending and, as result, help slow inflation.

“It’s bad news for households because people want higher refunds, obviously, but I think perhaps quietly the Fed might cheer,” he said.

To combat inflation, the Fed has been raising interest rates to increase the cost of borrowing money, with the hope of slowing the economy.

Unfortunately, for those households that have spent through their savings, who are now higher interest rates have also led to average credit card interest rates of over 20%.

“That becomes a tough cycle to break,” Rossman said. “We are dealing with fairly blunt tools when you talk about raising interest rates and changing the price of money. High inflation left unchecked will be bad for everyone — but it will be worst for the lowest end of the income spectrum.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

United States News

Associated Press

Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sexual abuse trial of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely. Nathan Chasing Horse, who invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment, was originally set to stand trial […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at Oaklawn ...

Associated Press

Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

A forensic anthropologist believes investigators are a step closer to identifying victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with the discovery of 19 surnames possibly connected to remains excavated from a Tulsa cemetery. Although the six bodies associated with the names are not confirmed massacre victims, nor do they show signs of trauma such as […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. officials in North Carolina will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say they have presented the findings of their investigation to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was seen being beaten […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A Yellow-headed blackbird perches in a wetland on June 20, 2019, near Menoken, N.D. A federa...

Associated Press

Judge blocks rules intended to protect nation’s waterways

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 cops in 2020 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles-area police detectives have been charged in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said Wednesday. Former Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo opened fire on April 30, 2020, as Nicholas Carrillo ran from them. Two […]

13 hours ago

New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city's first-ever city...

Associated Press

Teacher’s pest: NYC hires former educator to slaughter rats

NEW YORK (AP) — Every New York City mayor has waged war — and mostly lost — against one of humanity’s most cunning and enduring foe: rattus norvegicus. But has the city’s vilest enemy, better known as the common brown rat, finally met its match? Mayor Eric Adams introduced a former elementary school teacher and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Your tax refund could be smaller than last year. Here’s why