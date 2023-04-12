Watch: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs discusses first 100 days in office

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs is holding a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate her first 100 days as Arizona’s governor.

The Democrat, after her swearing in, launched a first 100 days initiative where she said she would take 100 actions during that time “to help build an Arizona for everyone.

Her priorities for the first 100 days included economy, public education and water.

“It’s time for bold action and I feel ready as ever to get the job done,” Hobbs said in January. “Let’s get to work.”

