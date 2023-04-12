Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Buffett says people shouldn’t worry about Berkshire, banks

Apr 12, 2023, 6:08 AM

FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb....

FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2018. Buffett's company has increased its investments in five major Japanese trading houses to give Berkshire Hathaway control of 7.4% of each of those conglomerates. Buffett disclosed the new investments Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in interviews with Nikkei and CNBC while he is visiting Tokyo this week to meet with executives at the Japanese companies. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett assured investors Wednesday that Berkshire Hathaway will be fine when he’s no longer around to lead the conglomerate.

Buffett said shareholders shouldn’t worry about the future of the company after Vice Chairman Greg Abel takes over because he will do a great job and Berkshire will still follow the same model of allowing its subsidiaries to largely run themselves while looking for other companies to buy with the substantial cash reserves it keeps on hand at all times.

“The problem for our board of directors is the day I’m not around and Greg’s running it, I am not giving him some envelope that tells him what to do next,” Buffett said. But Abel and Berkshire will still be ready to say within minutes whether they are interested in an acquisition and have the resources to do it.

Buffett said Berkshire is “so damn lucky” to have Abel ready to take over as CEO because there aren’t many executives like him out there. The 92-year-old has no plans to retire, but Abel has been designated as the successor for several years ever since Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger let it slip at the 2021 annual meeting. Abel already oversees all of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses.

Buffett and Abel appeared together Wednesday on CNBC from Tokyo where they went this week to check up on several companies Berkshire invested in there in 2020 and promote the conglomerate Buffett leads.

Wednesday’s appearance is the first extended television interview Buffett has done since before the pandemic. Buffett used to regularly appear on the cable network to answer questions for three hours at a time several times a year. Buffett and Abel fielded a variety of questions Wednesday, including the recent bank failures and whether railroads, including Berkshire’s BNSF railroad, need to continue improving safety in the wake of several recent high-profile derailments.

Buffett said more banks will fail over time, but most people shouldn’t worry about it because their money is protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

“We’re not over bank failures, but depositors haven’t had a crisis,” Buffett said. “Banks go bust, but depositors aren’t going to be hurt.”

There has been an intense focus on improving fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted evacuations and lingering health concerns after hazardous chemicals were released.

Buffett and Abel said it’s impossible to ensure there will be no derailments because of everything that’s involved in running a railroad, but the industry is generally getting safer over time, and it will get better now.

“There’s no question there’s lessons to be learned for the industry as a whole and there’s room for improvement,” Abel said.

Berkshire owns dozens of businesses besides BNSF, including Geico insurance, a number of large utilities an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses. It also holds more than $300 billion of investments, including major stakes in Apple and Coca-Cola.

United States News

Associated Press

Kansas man’s lawsuit says he was chased, tased for speeding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An 80-year-old Kansas man was pursued by police and tased by a deputy — all for driving 3 mph (5 kph) over the speed limit, a federal lawsuit claims. John J. Sigg sued Monday, naming Allen County Sheriff Bryan J. Murphy and former Deputy Joseph Stotler. Sigg’s lawsuit seeks $250,000 […]

9 hours ago

Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond, Ind....

Associated Press

Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An evacuation order affecting more than 1,000 people was expected to remain in place through Wednesday around a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border where crews worked through the night to douse piles of burning plastics, authorities said. Multiple fires, which began burning Tuesday afternoon, continued […]

9 hours ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John Wayne as Sheriff John T. Chance, left,...

Associated Press

Angie Dickinson is (almost) ready for TCM’s Film Festival

Angie Dickinson has quite a few stories about her star-making role in Howard Hawks’ “Rio Bravo,” that she is ready to regale audiences with at the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday in Hollywood. She was 27 when she played Feathers, the quick-witted and strong-willed widow who stole scenes from the likes of John Wayne […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Billionaire Elon Mus...

Associated Press

NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped NPR’s main account with labels the news organization says are meant to undermine its credibility. “NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that […]

9 hours ago

Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday...

Associated Press

‘Tough time for our city:’ Louisville to hold shooting vigil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An interfaith vigil is planned Wednesday evening in downtown Louisville to remember victims of a mass shooting at a bank, allowing the public to offer prayers for the injured and to begin work toward a more peaceful city, Mayor Craig Greenberg said. The event at the Muhammad Ali Center is just […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Salt Lake Temple stands at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2019. In a ruling ...

Associated Press

Arizona court upholds clergy privilege in child abuse case

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can withhold certain information in a sex abuse case.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Buffett says people shouldn’t worry about Berkshire, banks